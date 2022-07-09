Ricardo Goulart negotiates termination of contract with Santos | saints

Announced as a reinforcement at the beginning of the season and with a contract until the end of 2023, shirt 10 will discuss with Peixe next week a contractual termination. The player’s agent, Paulo Pitombeira, will meet with the club to define the details.

The possible departure of Ricardo Goulart is not yet defined. Because of the high cost of the operation, as the player still has a long contract ahead of him, the matter will be handled very cautiously by all parties.

The midfielder arrived at Santos with star status and receiving the club’s number 10 shirt. Since then, however, it has never excited the Santos fans.

In 30 games, Ricardo Goulart scored four goals and provided three assists. Last Wednesday, he was a negative highlight in the elimination to Deportivo Táchira, in the Copa Sudamericana.

The player, who hadn’t been much used by Bustos, fired this week, only came in to be an option for a penalty dispute. But he missed his charge.

Peixe, now, tries to recover the Brasileirão. The next game will be this Sunday, against Atlético-GO, in Vila Belmiro, for the 16th round.

