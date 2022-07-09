Right after “Fantastic”

Today, right after “Fantástico”, the ninth season of “Vai Que Cola” premieres. After having passed through Miami and Leblon, the group returns to Méier, a traditional neighborhood in the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro, where it all began. In addition to Dona Jô Catarina Abdalla), Ferdinando (Marcus Majella), Terezinha (Cacau Protásio), Jéssica (Samantha Schmütz), Lacraia (Silvio Guindane), Alejandro (Pedroca Monteiro), Reginel (Luis Lobianco), Sanderson (Marcelo Medici), Bebeto (Maurício Manfrini) and Zélio (Paulinho Serra), new members arrive at the pension. This is the case of Carolzinha, played by Jeniffer Nascimento. Young entrepreneur and goddaughter of Terezinha, Carolzinha knows what she wants with her supermodern and feminist speeches. Agnes Yolanda, also known as Yoyô, is the character of Nany People in the sitcom. A classic van that dreams of a more “gourmetized” Méier, will form an infallible duo with Ferdinando. Kevinho, a frustrated former soccer player, is another new resident of Méier. Played by Nando Rodrigues, he works at a night watch agency. Marcelo Medici also returns to the program with another character: the iconic Mãe Jatira, successful in the solo comedy play “Cada Um Com Seus Pobrema”. In addition, the ninth season will also have great guest appearances such as Gil do Vigor, Jojô Todynho, Kaysar Dadour, Cissa Guimarães, Dudu Azevedo, and Luís Roberto. It’s seeing and checking.

recording!

Dudu Nobre and Marcelo Adnet make special appearances in ‘A Division’.

Dudu Nobre and Marcelo Adnet make a more than special participation in the new episodes and “A Division” that are already being recorded. The police series that narrates the fight against the wave of kidnappings in the 1990s in Rio de Janeiro gains new scenarios and even more intense and realistic action scenes. The third season announces a new enemy: the narco hijackers take back the spotlight and take criminal investigations to the country’s border. The crime in focus is the kidnapping of the executive of an international record company, Armando Albuquerque, played by Marcelo Adnet. Among the names of the cast are Tony Tornado, Neuza Borges, Marcelo Adnet and Dudu Nobre.

On GloboNews

The singer Alcione is honored today with the documentary “O Samba É Primo Do Jazz”, shown at 11 pm on GloboNews. The biopic shows Alcione’s first contacts with musical notes from the trumpet and clarinet, instruments she learned to play with her father. Owner of a unique voice, “Marrom”, as she is also known, has about 40 albums released. And she is completing 50 years of career.

Tragedy

According to the international press, actress Bevin Prince, famous mainly for her character Bevin Mirskey, in the series “One Tree Hill”, lost her husband, William Friend, in a tragic way. He was 33 years old. William Friend was sailing with his boat on Masonboro Island, in the US state of North Carolina, when he was surprised by a storm and struck by lightning. Friend died instantly. Bevin Prince is receiving emotional support from family and friends.

In shape

Thaila Ayala is a true example when it comes to working out. The cute girl follows a strict exercise routine which she never neglects! That’s why she puts on a show of beauty and good shape.

Family

Married to Cauã Reymond, Mariana Goldfarb said she intends to get pregnant and when that happens, she will immediately give the news to her audience. “I won’t be surprised, I’ll talk soon. Everyone will know right away”, concluded the model.

Confessions of an Actor

Jim Carrey opened his heart and assumed that actress Renée Zellweger was the great love of his life. They dated between 1999 and 2000. And it’s been said.

Always friends

Separated for a few years, Valéria Valenssa and Hans Donner maintain a beautiful friendship and it is speculated that they still share the same roof. It is normal for the ex-couple to have fun together and in the company of mutual friends.

News

Vivian de Oliveira, the same who wrote the novel “Apocalypse”, among other plots that helped in the creation, is working on a series of fantastic realism that she intends to hit some streaming platform. And may it be successful.

Powerful

Gusttavo Lima has a Ferrari 458 Spider as decoration in the living room of his mansion; the vehicle is valued at approximately R$ 2 million.

Photo: TV Test – 07/10/2022

Photograph: Christiane Torloni / Nelson Di Rago

1) In mid-1985, actress Christiane Torloni played the spoiled Jô Penteado in which of these Globo soap operas?

a) “Sinha Moça”

b) “The Cat Ate”

c) “Sassaricando”

d) “Cheesy & Chic”

2) Who is the actress Júlia Fajardo the daughter of?

a) José Mayer and Sura Fajardo

b) José Wilker and Monica Torres

c) José Mayer and Rosamaria Murtinho

d) José Mayer and Vera Fajardo

3) Which of these handsome men was Camila Rodrigues’ husband?

a) Rodrigo Santoro

b) Bruno Gagliasso

c) Thiago Fragoso

d) Márcio Garcia

4) Which of these miniseries featured Alexandre Frota playing a homosexual character?

a) “Watercolor from Brazil”

b) “The Lizard’s Smile”

c) “Garbage Mouth”

d) “Sweet Creek”

5) Which of these pairs played Daniel and Raquel in one of the seasons of the soap opera “Malhação”?

a) Gian Bernini and Bia Montez

b) Marcelo Novaes and Cláudia Ohana

c) Bernardo Melo Barreto and Angela Figueiredo

d) Marcelo Novaes and Laila Zaid

(Answers: 1-b / 2-d / 3-b / 4-c / 5-b)

Horoscope – 07/10/2022

By Geremy Altins

Aries

Wishes can be fulfilled on this day, especially if you maintain an optimistic and confident posture. Love, social and professional success. Enjoy this good moment and be very happy.

Bull

The answer you are looking for is in your mind. Practice meditation and spiritual activities. Don’t let unpleasant or uninteresting people steal your time.

Twins

Try to take your plans along a safe and peaceful path, as the phase that begins will greatly favor you in this regard. Try to make dreams come true first.

Cancer

All you need to do today is show your good heart and your sensitivity. Be open to listening to the hurts of others. Do your best to be supportive and friendly.

Lion

Contact with friendly and well-meaning people will be useful to you, as you will receive full support. Likewise, reciprocate the collaboration by being more attentive to the problems of others.

Virgin

Don’t be so rude so that family life can be more harmonious. Try to have a deeper understanding of yourself. Only then will you be happier.

Lb

Always act with honesty and discipline and you will succeed. Throw away the rigidity and hurts of the past. In the face of criticism, be sure of your performance. Try to relax too.

Scorpion

Be careful not to hurt a very dear friend. Avoid haste when doing business, and don’t rush in your professional field. With discernment and honesty you will accomplish many things.

Sagittarius

Get rid of bad intentions, pessimism and discouragement from your mind. Put in place, a good dose of optimism and willpower that everything should get better for you.

Capricorn

Escape from those who want to rent their time and add nothing. Sometimes, just out of delicacy, you get involved in unattractive people and situations.

Aquarium

Carefully examine your possibilities of becoming professionally and you will discover personal contacts and friendships that can be highly beneficial to you. beneficial phase.

Fish

Don’t let laziness take over you. Stop thinking about your problems for a while and solve them now. Start with the ones that are bothering you the most.

Soap operas – 07/10/2022

There is no display.

Films – 07/10/2022

(Film schedule is subject to change without notice)

Paradise miracles

(Miracles From Heaven) 12:30 pm on Globo, USA, 2016. Directed by Patricia Riggen. With Jennifer Garner, Kylie Rogers, Martin Henderson, Queen Latifah. Christy and Kevin Beam are parents to three girls: Abbie, Annabel and Adelynn. They live in a comfortable house with five dogs and have just opened a veterinary clinic, which meant they had to “tighten their belts” and mortgage the house. Convinced Christians, the Beams go to church often. One day, Annabel begins to feel severe pain in her abdomen. After many tests, it is found that the girl has a serious digestive problem. Such a situation makes Christy look at all costs for some way to save her daughter’s life, at the same time that she moves further and further away from her belief in God.

Hotel Transylvania 3 – Monster Vacation

(Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation) 14:00, on Record, USA, 2018. Directed by Genndy Tartakovsky. Starring Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James, Fran Drescher, Steve Buscem. Lonely and unhappy, looking for a new love on the Internet, Dracula is surprised by a gift from his dear daughter: a vacation on a cruise. Initially resistant to the idea, he ends up engaged in the tour when he is enchanted by the commander, who, however, hides an unfriendly secret.

The Robin Hood Mystery

(The Robin Hood Mystery) 00:00, on SBT, Brazil, 1991. Directed by José Alvarenga Jr. With Renato Aragão, Dedé Santana, Mussum, Xuxa Meneguel, Carlos Eduardo Dolabella. Living in a hideout next to a circus, Didi befriends the troubled employees Fredo and Tonho, and falls in love with the beautiful tightrope walker Tatiana, the magician’s daughter. While protecting an orphaned girl, Didi steals from scammers to give to the poor.

Transformers: Age of Extinction

(Transformers: Age Of Extinction) 00:10, on Globo, USA, 2014. Directed by Michael Bay. With Kelsey Grammer, Nicola Peltz; Jack Reynor, Stanley Tucci, Mark Wahlberg, Titus Welliver. A few years after the big showdown between the Autobots and Decepticons in Chicago, the giant alien robots disappeared. They are currently hunted by humans, who do not wish to get into trouble again. When Cade finds an abandoned truck, he could never have guessed that the vehicle is actually Optimus Prime, the leader of the Autobots. Much less that, by helping to bring him back to life, Cade and his daughter Tessa would come into the crosshairs of American authorities.

Elysium

(Elysium) 2:15 am, on Globo, USA, 2013. Directed by Neill Blomkamp. With Alice Braga, Matt Damon, William Fichtner, Jodie Foster, Diego Luna, Wagner Moura. In 2159, the world is divided into two groups: the first, very wealthy, lives on the space station Elysium, while the second, poor, lives on Earth, full of people and in great decay. On the one hand, government secretary Rhodes does her best to preserve Elysium’s lavish lifestyle; on the other, a poor citizen of Earth tries a daring plan to bring back equality between people.