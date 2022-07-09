Rio Preto honors its 32-year-old heroes in a ceremony this Saturday in front of the Forum

Civilian and military officials will be honored and there will be a parade of troops and equipment.

Civil authorities and the Military Police perform an act in front of the Forum this Saturday, July 9, to honor the 90th anniversary of the Constitutionalist Revolution of 1932 and pay a tribute of gratitude in memory of the movement’s heroes.

For the State of São Paulo, it is the most important event in its history. Medals will be handed over to soldiers, authorities, personalities and a parade of troops and vehicles.

Although the revolutionary moment is the subject of many studies, there is still a debate about its nature. Some historians say it was a Bourgeois Revolution. It joined the coffee growers dissatisfied with the fall of the old regime with the nascent middle class, which demanded the convening of a constituent, a promise of Getúlio Vargas in 1930, when asking for support to overthrow the regime that was born in 1891, after the Proclamation of the Republic.

Others, on the contrary, claim that it was a popular movement, a civil uprising against the unfulfilled promises of Getúlio Vargas. The confusion is because both things happened at the same time. Popular dissatisfaction joined the thwarted interests of the São Paulo elite and the movement started on July 9, 1932. On that date, Rio Preto was calm. There was no revolt and the Partido Republicano Paulista (PRP) held a meeting at night to define its local direction.

Vanguard in the Movement

One of the state leaders of the movement was Luiz Américo de Freitas from Rio de Janeiro. Owner of a large coffee farm in what is now Planalto, Buritama, Zacarias, Turiúba and Lourdes, he was elected president of the Brazilian Coffee Institute (IBC) and moved to São Paulo. On the other hand, there are records of 600 Rio-pretenses who enlisted to defend a constituent. Strong popular support in a very small town. Officially, 9 Rio-Pretenses died in combat, although in the book Rio Preto in the Revolution of 32, by historian Roberto do Valle, lists 20 killed in combat.

Rio Preto in the Revolution

The Rio-Pretense fighters were summoned by the Frente Única Rio Preto. According to historian and journalist Lelé Arantes, “the newspapers A Notícia, directed by Manoel dos Reis Araújo and Leonardo Gomes, and Oeste Paulista, directed by Luiz de Moraes Niemeyer, defended constitutionalist ideals and campaigned extensively in favor of the revolution.”

The information only reached Rio Preto on the 11th through A Notícia. The title was: “São Paulo gives Brazil the most beautiful example of civics, rising up, one, trembling with patriotic love, for the immediate constitutionalization of the country”. Three days later, the headline was: “The Constitutionalist Army, already in the State of Rio, is 190 kilometers from the Federal Capital”. On that day, the commander of the Public Force, Lieutenant Bento Casado de Oliveira, offered to train volunteers in the Rio Preto region.

In a climate of conflict, Rio Preto became the headquarters of the 10th State District of the Committee of the Revolution. From then on, on July 21, the Gymnasial Crusade was formed, which collected money, bandages and supplies. Bonfá Natale, swimmer from Rio de Janeiro state and national champion, together with other friends, founded the Sports Battalion. In fact, in a war, help is not rejected. And the Revolution accepted the formation of the Death Battalion, with jagunços and hired killers. It was headed by Aníbal Vieira, Ferraz Negrão, Lino Catarino and his brother Ubirajara.

In August, Emerenciana Sales, Luiza Marreli Caramuru and Ottilia Reis Araújo created the Casa do Soldado. Offers coffee, cigarettes, stationery and revolutionaries meet their small needs. Also in August, all those involved with the Revolution founded the MMDC Municipal Commission, chaired by prosecutor Álvaro de Toledo Barros. On August 18, journalist Luiz de Morais Niemeyer, director of the Oeste Paulista newspaper, was arrested and denounced as a defeatist and anti-revolutionary. He spent three days in São Paulo and was released. And on August 28, Mayor Eduardo Nielsen appoints Elias Mussi, Lincoln de Carvalho Macedo and Benedicto Costa to integrate the City Hall Price Verification Service.

the end of the revolution

On September 28, São Paulo signs an armistice and the Revolution ends. The Paulistas were defeated and Getúlio Vargas, to put an end to the movement, promised to convene a constituent assembly and promulgate a Constitution. In 1934 the constituent assembly was convened and the Constitution was promulgated.

the price paid

With the defeat of the Paulistas, troops from Minas invade Rio Preto, chasing revolutionaries. They are from Colonel Manoel Rabelo’s Column Cavalry Squadron, led by Lieutenant Zeno Delmas. In the invasion, delegate Nelson da Veiga was shot but survives. Monsignor Gonçalves, Leonardo Gomes, Aureliano Mendonça and Laudelino da Cunha Viana were physically attacked, and Manoel dos Reis Araújo Neto and Mayor Eduardo Nielsen fled. Luiz Américo de Freitas, a lawyer from Rio de Janeiro, one of the movement’s leaders, is exiled in Portugal.

On November 15th, a meeting at Cine Theatro São José organizes the Federation of Volunteers from the Rio Preto Zone. It is headed by lawyer Theotônio Monteiro de Barros Filho and doctor Israel Alves dos Santos. The first provisional board that supported the Federation. At the end of November 32, it was decided to build the Mausoleum to the Constitutionalist Soldier. It was only built in 1935 with the permission of the state government. Initially installed in the Cemitério da Ressureição, in Ercília, in the 1980s it was transferred to the front of the Forum.

In December 1932, acting regional police chief Sebastião Mário Ribeiro, by order of the Political and Social Order Police Station (Dops), suspended the circulation of the newspaper Oeste Paulista, by Felippe de Lacerda and Mário Valadão Furquim, for 15 days. According to the delegate, the newspaper was suspended because it published “some comments considered by the authorities to be offensive to the dictatorial government and to Brazilians not from São Paulo”.

The 1st Federal

In 1933 Getúlio holds parliamentary elections and the Federation of Volunteers of the Rio Preto Zone launches the candidacy of Theotônio Monteiro de Barros Filho. He was elected the first federal deputy from Rio de Janeiro.

the gratitude

In December 1936, the City Council exempts from municipal taxes the residence of Jandyra Medeiros Duarte, widow of the combatant Antônio Totó Duarte da Fonseca, killed in combat, while it was his property. In 1937, the City Hall builds a “modest” house on São Sebastião Street, for Antônio Marques Camargo, wounded and disabled during the battles. In 1937, Mayor Victor Britto Bastos exempts from taxes the buildings of widows and orphans of those killed in the revolution.

the 9 dead

Antônio Duarte da Fonseca, Totó Duarte, died on September 4 in a fight on the Gravy hill, near Itapira. Antônio Amaro, from Tanabi, was killed on August 12 in Porto Tabuado and his body dumped in Tietê. Carmo Turano, from Uchoa, was killed on 17 September in São José do Rio Pardo. Elydio Antônio Verona died on September 26 (two days before the end of the revolution), in Campinas. Ipiroldes Martins Borges on September 20, in Itapira. Joaquim Marques de Oliveira died in Porto Taboado (the date was not recorded). João Baptista de Araújo died on September 10 in Campinas. Cabo Manoel da Visitação Pitta Júnior died on August 12 in Porto Taboado (executed). Corporal Oswaldo Santini, died in Porto Taboado.

The battles in the region focused on the border with Mato Grosso (today the South) on the Tietê River and on the border with Minas, on the Grande River.

The united front of Rio Preto

Alceu de Assis, Aureliano Mendonça, Cenobelino de Barros Serra, Ernani Pires Domingues, João Baptista França, Luiz Américo de Freitas, Sinésio de Mello e Oliveira, Theotônio Monteiro de Barros Filho, Victor Britto Bastos, Coutinho Cavalcanti and Leonardo Gomes.

Rio-Pretense women and the Red Cross

Red Cross Unit to assist revolutionaries: Aracy Salles, Antonia Cruz, Celina Carvalho, Enyd Gomide, Elta Amaral, Esmeralda Silva, Eunice Parda, Euthalia Maurício de Oliveira, Guilhermina Taves, Isabel Simões, Pérola Silva, Rita Ewbank and Minervina M. saints. On 7/17, Albina Spínola Penaforte, Alzira de Camargo, Carmem Gonçalves, Izabel Thomaz de Oliveira, Liberalina Flores, Maria Benedita da Cruz and Maria S. Lisboa enlist in the Red Cross Albina de Jesus. They also served in the Red Cross Augusta Alves Oliveira, Geralda de Mello, Jessy Roma, Josina Lopes, Laura de Jesus Coelho, Maria Aparecida Ribeiro, Nina Fessasi and Vicentina Martins.

The women of Rio de Janeiro and the Casa do Soldado

Emerenciana Sales, Luiza Marreli Caramuru, Ottília Reis Araújo, Adda Taves, Albina Fava, Alice Braga, Alice Mendes Pereira, Alice Spíndola, Amélia Mussi, Ana Conzo, Angelina Finelli, Antonieta Oliveira Paula, Antoninha Rosa, Aurora Aguiar, Cecília Vilela, Celeste Costa, Cora Matozinho, Cotinha Camarero, Daysi Lopes de Syllos, Diva Spínola, Dolores Marat, Duville Viana, Elvira Aielo, Elzira de Macedo, Ena Lerro, Eudóssia Pereira do Valle, Filomena Miranda, Francisca Camarero, Gina Mendonça, Gertrude França, Heda Veiga, Ida Camarero, Ida Carvalho, Ida Musegante, Ida Mussi, Igny Jales, Judith Calabrezzi, Juventina Castro, Lilica Ribi, Magnolia Gomide, Maria Cabral, Maria Fava, Maria Galante, Maria Lopes dos Santos, Maria Peixoto, Maria Toledo Barros, Mariinha Moreira, Mimi Lima, Nair Assis, Najla Moisés, Nhanã Gudes, Prosperina Giglioti, Ritinha de Almeida, Rosinha Silva, Sílvia Nunes, Tita Junqueira and Tita Magalhães.

counterrevolutionaries

Professor Enoch de Morais e Castro, who was director of the D. Pedro II School of Commerce, created the Centro Cívico Mineiro, with an anti-revolutionary orientation, under the presidency of Antônio de Assis Magalhães and secretariat by Geraldo Medeiros. According to a text by Lelé Arantes, “this initiative cost Professor Enoch de Morais e Castro dearly who, despite being victorious in the revolution, won the antipathy of a good part of the population and shortly after had to move out of the city”.

From the WRITING.