Ryan Gosling smashes EVERYTHING and takes on Chris Evans in trailer for new Netflix action movie; Watch!

the directors Joe and Anthony Russo released a new teaser of ‘hidden agent‘, a new action movie starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

in the plot, gosling lives CIA agent Court Gentry, also known as hidden agent and Sierra Six, and Evans is his psychopathic opponent Lloyd Hansen.

The Russo brothers direct the production for Netflix after directing four MCU films.

Watch the trailer and follow the CinePOP on YouTube:

Enjoy watching:

Debut scheduled for July, 22the plot begins when the CIA’s most skilled mercenary (whose true identity is unknown to anyone) accidentally discovers the agency’s dark secrets, so a psychopathic ex-colleague places a bounty on his head, triggering a global hunt for international assassins.

budgeted in $200 millionthe most expensive project on the platform is based on the book series ‘The Gray Man‘, by the author Mark Greaney.

The cast also has Ana de Armas (‘Between Knives and Secrets’), Regé-Jean Page (‘Bridgerton’), Billy Bob Thornton (‘Fast vengeance’), Wagner Moura (‘Elite Squad’) and alfre woodard (‘Luke Cage’).

Second Anthony, the film will have the same dark tone as ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’.

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely (also from ‘Avengers: Endgame’) helped to “polish” the script signed by Joe Russo.

Dhanush, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor and Scott Haze also star.

Don’t forget to watch: