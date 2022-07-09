Rybakina makes history, wins first Wimbledon Grand Slam

Elena Rybakina, 23, made history this Saturday by winning his first Grand Slam at the 2022 edition of the Wimbledon tournament. In a year in which the English tournament banned the participation of Russians and Belarusians because of the invasion of Ukraine, she ended up being a Russian by birth, who went on to represent Kazakhstan at the age of 19, winning a first Grand Slam in her history ( new) country.

In a final with some great moments, but with ups and downs in terms of intensity, Rybakina, number 23 WTA, entered very nervous, made 17 unforced mistakes, but found his tennis in time to turn around and defeat tunisian Ons Jabeurnumber two in the world, by 3-6, 6-2 and 6-2, in a battle of almost two hours in which he turned out to be clearly better in the last two sets, with the help of 29 winners.

23 years old. Wimbledon champion. 🇰🇿 Elena Rybakina, the youngest player to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish since 2011#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/U7C6GzFGQ8 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2022

Rybakina becomes youngest tennis player since Petra Kvitovawho in 2011 won this trophy at the age of 21, and is still the second lowest ranked female winner, only surpassed by Venus Williams, which in 2007 was only 31st WTA.