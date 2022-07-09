Rybakina scores big comeback and wins first Slam

London, England) – In a brilliant reaction, Kazakh Elena Rybakina ignored the favoritism of world number 2 Ons Jabeur and this Saturday won the Wimbledon title, her first Grand Slam trophy at the age of 23. She scored the partials of 3/6, 6/2 and 6/2, looked incredulous at the end of the game and pocketed the prize of 2 million pounds sterling, about R$ 12.6 million.

Ironically, Rybakina was born in Russia, one of the countries vetoed by the organization of the tournament due to the invasion of Ukraine. Because of this, the Women’s Association withdrew the score traditionally given to a Grand Slam and with that Kazakh will not be able to advance from the current 23rd place in the ranking. Her personal record was 12th. Rybakina was born in Moscow, but in 2018 opted to defend Kazakhstan on the professional circuit.

Top server of the season, Rybakina ended the campaign with 53 aces in the tournament, which took her total since January to 221. She also ended the game with 29 winners against 17 for the Tunisian and with 33 errors against 24. In her remarkable campaign towards to the title, eliminated tennis players like Bianca Andreescu and 2019 champion Simona Halep.

No other tennis player from Kazakhstan, male or female, had played in a Slam final until today. In 128 editions of the Wimbledon women’s draw, this was only the 12th different countries to reach the title.

Jabeur starts looser

With a history of two wins in three matches against Kazakhstan, Jabeur got a break in the third game of the match and this allowed him to play freely throughout the first set, combining good serves with a lot of variation in the effects of base changes.

Always looking for forced points, Rybakina found it very difficult to keep his serve, one of the highlights of his game. He escaped two break-points in the fifth game and lost the serve again in the ninth, without ever having threatened the Tunisian. There were 19 mistakes by Kazakh against only nine.

Great reaction from Rybakina

Little by little, the Kazakhs managed to calibrate their powerful blows from the base and saw Jabeur lose precision, especially in the left and defenses. Rybakina opened the second set with a break, then got away from a break-point and that gave him back his confidence. She was under a lot of pressure in the fourth game, again avoiding three risks of missing the service, and took off.

The third set again saw Rybakina’s early lead. Head 2 seemed lost tactically, but kept fighting. His biggest chance came in the sixth game, when Kazakh didn’t serve well and allowed 0-40, but from then on he hit very accurate balls and even got lucky in a short shot by Jabeur that left for very little. To make matters worse, he lost the service again and then Rybakina showed a lot of cool head to close the match.