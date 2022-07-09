Rybakina wins comeback to win Wimbledon title | sneakers

Elena Rybakina, Russian naturalized Kazakh, is the champion of the women’s singles tournament at Wimbledon in 2022. The number 23 in the world surprised Ons Jabeur in the decision by 2 sets to 1, partials of 3/6, 6/2 and 6/2 in 1h47.

1 of 1 Elena Rybakina with the Wimbledon Trophy — Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Elena Rybakina with the Wimbledon trophy — Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Rybakina started the match behind and without being able to take advantage of his great serves, but he showed tranquility, put himself back in the match and looked for the comeback to win the first grand slam of his career at 23 years old.

“I’ve never felt anything like this. I was really nervous before and during the game. I don’t know what to say,” Elena said.

Kazakh defeats Tunisian Jabeur and wins his 1st Grand Slam

In a tournament surrounded by the controversial ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes, Muscovite Elena Rybakina will lift the trophy. Born in the country’s capital, she became naturalized in 2018 after an offer from the Kazakhstan federation for career investment, without having roots there.

This is only the third title in the tennis player’s career. The previous best result in a grand slam had been a spot in the quarter-finals of Roland Garros in 2021. Kazakhstan is the 12th different country to have a champion at Wimbledon in more than 120 editions.

Ons Jabeur has already started the match imposing himself and showing why he is number 2 in the WTA world ranking. Facing one of the best servers on the circuit, the Tunisian showed efficiency in the returns, elongated the points and got the break in the third game.

Rybakina showed a lot of difficulties at the beginning of the match. The service, which is the great differential of the Kazakh team, did not hurt Ons, who got two more opportunities to break in the fifth game, both saved by Elena.

On court, it was the Tunisian who punished by serving, not the Kazakh. The first serve didn’t go in, the unforced errors appeared and, with a triple break, Ons Jabeur closed the first set at 6/3 going ahead of the Wimbledon decision.

Jabeur takes the first set and leads the women’s Wimbledon final

But Elena Rybakina didn’t reach the Wimbledon final by chance. The Kazakh team started the second set with more punches, changed the strategy and managed to win the first two games opening an advantage right away.

The vice-leader of the world ranking started wasting chances. She shook off a 3/0 early in the set, but dropped four break points along the way in the fourth game. And Rybakina did not forgive. She won the next game, opening 4/1 and forwarding the victory in the second half, confirmed by 6/2.

Rybakina closes the second set and draws the Wimbledon women’s final

The initial script of the third set repeated that of the second. Rybakina started at a strong pace, won two break points and confirmed the second of them going up to the net and volleying on Jabeur’s counterfoot. Elena still looked for the comeback in the next game to confirm the advantage.

Ons was nervous. He even threw the racket up after an unforced error. The clear expression of frustration on the Tunisian tennis player’s face. Rybakina got another break, opened 5/2 and served for the win and the Wimbledon title.