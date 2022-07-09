Sainz overtakes Leclerc to lead FP2 on race pace in Austria – Formula 1 News

ALL ABOUT THE FORMULA 1 AUSTRIA GP CLASSIFICATION | briefing

The Formula 1 sprint race weekend schedule features another type of free practice layout. Thus, FP2 held on Saturday morning (9) was of that type: almost no search for lap times, since the classification passed yesterday, and only work aimed at the race. In the fine-tuning before the sprint race, Carlos Sainz came out on top.

FP2 ends up showing what teams can do in certain specific race circumstances. Sainz and Charles Leclerc, for example, were the top two, betting on the soft tyres. Max Verstappen, in third, was faster on medium than soft. The same went for Sergio Pérez and Alpine duo Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon.

In any case, Ferrari has shown again that it is competitive with Red Bull. It remains to be seen how he will react starting from behind in the sprint race, where an overtake could change the entire history of the grid for Sunday’s race.

Mercedes can say that they had a very satisfactory training session. After seeing the two cars collide on Friday and running out of time to participate in FP2, George Russell managed to get past 30 laps and showed some speed. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton, despite debuting with less than 15 minutes on the clock, still leaked the ten-turn mark.

Ultimately, Sainz led with Leclerc’s company. Verstappen came in third and opened a list with Alonso, Ocon, Pérez, Russell, Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton and Lando Norris in the top-10.

O BIG PRIZE accompanies LIVE and IN REAL TIME all weekend activities Austrian GP of Formula 1. The sprint race is scheduled for later, at 11:30 (Brasília, GMT-3).

Is Carlos Sainz in the fight to win in Austria? (Photo: Ferrari)

Check out how TL2 went:

The temperature and weather, in general, were not an impediment to a normal performance on Saturday morning, when the clock pointed to 7:30 am (GMT) for the start of the second and final free practice of the Austrian GP. Sun in the sky between some clouds and thermometers above 20°C ambient and 30°C on asphalt.

FP2 on sprint race weekends is quite different from the rest of the events. Typically, it’s for a job that has a lot of classification simulation tweaks. From this fair, however, the classification had passed almost 24 hours ago. On the activity front, only races: the sprint and the official.

Which didn’t mean the track would be empty, something that didn’t happen at all. As the clock ticked, Ferrari, Aston Martin and Lando Norris appeared on the soft tire track. Haas and Alfa Romeo preferred to invest in the medium. It was even from the latter, with Valtteri Bottas, who started the first timed lap.

An interesting issue of activity was Mercedes. After the two cars crashed at different times in Q3 of qualifying, both remained stopped in the garage while the team moved a lot. Lewis Hamilton had received a new chassis and saw Mercedes trying to patch up the destroyed floor, while George Russell had changed the front wing and a few other components.

Lando Norris bet on the soft tires from the start of FP2 (Photo: McLaren)

A far cry from the laps seen in yesterday’s pole fight, Norris painted at the front of the table when he spent 1min10s670 – almost 6s off the spin that secured Max Verstappen in the sprint race’s honorable position.

Then the Ferrari drivers would walk below the 1min10s mark: Charles Leclerc better than Carlos Sainz. Let’s say: despite the installation of softs, the laps of both were on medium tyres. But Verstappen was on the soft track to set the first fast lap: 1min09s067.

After 15 minutes, Russell managed to get out onto the track. After a setup lap, he was back in the pits and out again. The second time, yes, staying on the track to launch laps on the timesheet. Meanwhile, Leclerc asked if something was wrong with the engine. Suspenseful for a driver who has seen two engines blow up on the track in recent races.

In addition to Hamilton, the Alpine drivers also did not appear on the track after 20 minutes. Soon after, however, Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso would appear in Spielberg, while Hamilton was still stopped in the pits.

Despite the delay to enter the track, the two Alpine cars showed speed right away. Pierre Gasly also had good pace, who had the best first sector of the training.

At the halfway mark of FP2, Verstappen led and had Sainz, Russell, Alonso, Pérez, Leclerc, Norris, Zhou, Ocon and Gasly in the top ten. Hamilton hadn’t even appeared dressed yet.

It took a while, but Lewis Hamilton took to the track (Photo: Mercedes)

Already the leader, Max decided to resume his participation, now on medium tyres, and immediately improved his own, recording 1min08s799. Now, however, it was Leclerc’s turn to respond using softs and take the lead with a time of 1min08s660. Behind Leclerc and Verstappen, the Alpine duo: Alonso in third and Ocon in fourth.

With 20 minutes to go, Hamilton appeared with a helmet in the garage! It would be possible to get on the track at least a little, to acquire some mileage before the sprint race.

Sainz would also come on soft tires to beat Charles’ time and take the lead with a time of 1min08s610. Meanwhile, Hamilton finally, with 14 minutes to go, took to the track and soon painted in ninth place. Russell took the opportunity to test the hard tyres, as did Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll. After the disastrous Saturday, the Aston Martin duo appeared in 11th and 13th positions – Stroll better than Vettel.

But that was it, there was nothing more to happen than a brief escape by Leclerc from the track. Sainz led and had his companion behind. Verstappen was third, followed by Alonso and Ocon before Pérez. Russell, Bottas, Hamilton and Norris closed out the top-10.

F1 2022, Austrian GP, ​​Spielberg, FP2:

1 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:08,610 40 two C LECLERC Ferrari 1:08,660 +0.050 43 3 M VERSTAPPEN red bull 1:08,778 +0.168 32 4 F ALONSO alpine 1:08,832 +0.222 21 5 AND OCON alpine 1:08,848 +0.238 24 6 S PEREZ red bull 1:09,179 +0.569 36 7 G RUSSELL mercedes 1:09,240 +0.630 33 8 V BOOTS Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:09,251 +0.641 26 9 L HAMILTON mercedes 1:09,350 +0,740 14 10 L NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:09,519 +0.909 38 11 L STROL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:09,525 +0.915 43 12 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:09,579 +0,969 37 13 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:09,602 +0,992 44 14 G ZHOU Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:09,665 +1,055 36 15 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:09,700 +1,090 32 16 ALBON Williams Mercedes 1:09,740 +1,130 34 17 DRINCIARD McLaren Mercedes 1:09,852 +1,242 34 18 K MAGNUSEN Haas Ferrari 1:09,960 +1,350 34 19 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 1:10,005 +1,395 39 20 N LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:10,261 +1,651 36

