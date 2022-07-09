Samsung may launch a new color option for the Galaxy S22 line soon

In February 2022, Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy S22 flagship lineup. Almost six months later, the series could get a new color, according to an insider.

Launching a new color after months of release is common, such as the green color for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. Previously, the South Korean itself presented the Navy color for the Galaxy S21 Ultra.



Insider Ice Universe revealed that the Galaxy S22 line will get a new color called Lavender Purple through a wallpaper.

However, he did not provide more details and did not specify whether all devices in the series will receive it or just the Ultra variant, as last year.

WinFuture journalist Roland Quandt, responding to IceUniverse’s post, said he received information that the color name would be Bora Purple, which will also be one of the options for the Galaxy Buds Pro, which recently appeared in leaked images.

However, another insider says that the color will be exclusive to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, bringing a photo of Samsung Indonesia that shows the device and the caption of the announcement of a new exclusive color.

Another element that reinforces this is the fact that the device has fewer color options than family members coming only in sky blue, graphite and red.

In August, Samsung will present news at the Unpacked event, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. It is likely that the new color will also be officially announced.




(Updated July 9, 2022 at 8:26 pm)

