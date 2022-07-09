Sánchez highlights respect for Bustos and sends a message to Santos fans

The resignation of Fabián Bustos from the command of Santos continues to have repercussions within the club. This Friday, the experienced Carlos Sánchez used his social networks to talk about the Fish moment.

The midfielder regretted the elimination in the round of 16 of the Sudamericana and made a point of highlighting his respect for Bustos’ coaching staff.

“Unfortunately, we were not able to achieve our recent goals as we would like. There was no lack of commitment, dedication and hard work, but things do not always happen as we would like. All my respect to the technical commission of Professor Fabián Bustos”, he wrote.

The Uruguayan also took the opportunity to promise an improvement for the Santos fans.

“To the fans, know that we are going to work even harder to finish the season better than we started. We count on your usual support!”, he concluded.

Sánchez lost a lot of space at Santos while Bustos was in charge. The Argentine coach only used the midfielder in four matches. He started to gain a few minutes on the field only in the last games and was decisive with two assists.

The 37-year-old has a strong identification with Peixe. Hired in 2018, he has 145 commitments with the alvinegra shirt, in addition to 32 goals.



