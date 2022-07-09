Santos assesses termination of Ricardo Goulart’s contract

O saints evaluates the chance of terminating the contract of midfielder Ricardo Goulart. The number 10 staff will meet with Peixe’s board to discuss details in the coming weeks. The information was released by the GE.

Although there is a possibility, the termination of the contract is not settled. The operation requires a high cost, as Goulart’s contract runs until the end of 2023.

Ricardo Goulart arrived at the club at the beginning of the season under strong expectations, but he was never able to match on the pitch. In 30 games (22 as a starter), there were only four goals scored and three assists.

Absolute holder with Fábio Carille, Goulart lost space with Fabián Bustos, who left the club after being eliminated in the Copa Sudamericana for Deportivo Táchira.

The last image of Goulart, by the way, was not positive at all. The athlete entered the return game against Táchira only to convert his chance in the maximum penalties, but stopped on the opposing goalkeeper. The player, for some time, has been criticized by the fans.

Ricardo Goulart is missing for the match against Atlético-GO, this Sunday. The player felt muscle discomfort in training this Saturday and will be low alongside Sandry, Lucas Pires and Ângelo (suspended).

