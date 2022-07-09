Santos target, coach Cuca reveals decision about going to South American giant

This year, Santos will go to their third coach of the season. After Fábio Carille, Fabián Bustos also left the team after one elimination. Last Wednesday (6), Peixe was disqualified by Deportivo Táchira on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Vila Belmiro. The team won only one of the last 13 times it entered the field and changed the technical command.

For Bustos’ place, one of the names aired was Cuca. His last job at Santos was in 2020, when he led the team to the Libertadores final, losing to Palmeiras in the decision. Cuca has been unemployed since leaving Atlético Mineiro earlier this year. This week, his name was also aired on another South American giant: Boca Juniors. The Argentine team was eliminated by Corinthians in La Bombonera, by Libertadores.

To UOL Esporte, the coach revealed his future. “I received an appointment, but I’m not going. I will fulfill the promise to the family and I will only work again in 2023”, he informed. In addition to Santos and Boca, the former Atlético coach received proposals from Athletico, Internacional, Fluminense, by Galo himself, in addition to teams from abroad in the last two months, he declined all invitations.

“There was a lot of stuff, but I’m not going. We’ll see for next year”, he added. With Cuca’s refusal, Boca Juniors looks for other names like Ricardo Gareca, Martín Palermo, Sebastián Beccacece, Jorge Almirón and Eduardo Domínguez to be the new coach of the six-time champion team of the Copa Libertadores. Sebastian Battaglia was fired after losing to Corinthians.

With the departure of Bustos, assistant Marcelo Fernandes will be on the sidelines to face Atlético Goianiense, for the Brazilian Championship. At the moment, Peixe has 19 points in tenth position, two above the relegation zone. Atlético-GO is the sixteenth with 17. The match is scheduled for this Sunday (10), in Vila Belmiro, at 18:00.