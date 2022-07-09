São Paulo already has dates and times for the South American quarterfinals defined

This Friday, Conmebol defined the dates and times for the quarter-final clashes of the Copa Sudamericana. São Paulo will face Ceará and will play the first leg at Morumbi, deciding the classification the following week, at Castelão.

The first leg of the quarterfinals of the South American Championship between São Paulo and Ceará will take place on Wednesday, August 3, at 19:15 (Brasília time), at the Morumbi stadium. The return match will take place on August 10, at the same time, at Arena Castelão.

São Paulo advanced to the quarterfinals beating Universidad Católica, from Chile, both in the first and second stages. In the match in Santiago, Tricolor won 4-2, even with three players sent off (Igor Vinícius, Nestor and Calleri). At Morumbi, Rogério Ceni’s men beat their rival 4-1.

Ceará, in turn, has the best overall campaign in the Copa Sudamericana and, therefore, will have the privilege of deciding the classification at home. The team reached the quarterfinals beating Strongest, from Bolivia, 3-1 away from home and 2-0 at Castelão.

Check out the dates and times of the duels valid for the quarterfinals of the Sudamericana:

IDA

2/8

19:15: Nacional (URU) x Atlético-GO – Gran Parque Central Stadium

21:30: Deportivo Táchia (VEN) x Independiente del Valle (EQU) – Estadio Polideportivo de Pueblo Nuevo

3/8

19:15: São Paulo vs Ceará – Morumbi Stadium

19:15: Melgar (PER) x Internacional – Estadio Monumental de la UNSA

RETURN

9/8

19:15: Atlético-GO x Nacional (URU) – Serra Dourada

21:30: Independiente del Valle (EQU) vs Deportivo Táchira (VEN) – Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium

8/10

7:15 pm: Ceará vs São Paulo – Castelão Arena

19:15: Internacional vs Melgar (PER) – Beira-Rio

