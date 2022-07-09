São Paulo for children – Novo Anhangabaú program features 250 free activities during the holiday month

It’s programming that doesn’t end anymore! O New Anhangabaú prepared an agenda of sociocultural events to enliven the entire month of Julywith 250 free activities that will please all tastes, profiles and ages of visitors during the holidays!

Anyone can participate in classes and activities, without scheduling an appointment. A team of professionals specialized in each modality will accompany the public, guiding the needs.

Read more: July holidays in São Paulo: complete guide with tours and trips to enjoy school holidays with the kids

Every day of the week

The start of the week is with the schedule “Monday I start”which brings activities to get the body moving, such as running, Tai Chi Chuan, Muay Thai, Capoeira, Self Defense, among others.

The second day is reserved for the “Skate Tuesdays”with special activities for those passionate about the sport, from beginners to professionals, in addition to a DJ and Grafite Culture Workshop, with guests who will develop special works for Novo Anhangabaú, showing their style live and talking to the audience present.

At “Respect Wednesdays” present an exclusive space for female skaters, Video-Dance classes, which teach the choreography of the most iconic POP clips, Heels Dance, Vogue dance and an exclusive open-air cinema session at Cine Anhangá, which, Wednesday at 7 pm, it presents the Esquenta 30th Festival Mixbrasil, with weekly screenings of award-winning films at the largest LGBTQIA+ cultural production festival in Brazil.

And for those who want to balance their bodies, learn new modalities and have a lot of fun, “The Farm Dances” arrived with classes in Passinho, Calypso, Samba Rock, among others.

The fun continues, but this time on wheels, in the “Friday Role”with classes, Ballet and Skate Circuit and other activities.

On weekends, the program continues. At the “Saturday SP” visitors can enjoy Roda de Samba, Cinema de Fachada, exhibition of digital works of art and even Batalha de MC´s.

already in “Sunday For All Ages”the program includes Forró and Fit Dance classes, chess games and much more.

July schedule

Monday I start

Race – From 4pm to 5pm | Deck Room – Free Space

Running classes with specialized instructors, who accompany the public in the sport.

Tai Chi Chuan – From 4pm to 5pm | Ramos de Azevedo Square

Classes in ancient Chinese martial art. Participants are invited to perform a set of movements, always accompanied by the watchful eye of one of our expert instructors.

Isometry – From 5 pm to 6 pm | Deck Room – Free Space

During isometrics classes, students use their own body weight for muscle strengthening and work.

Fitness – From 6pm to 7pm | Deck Room – Free Space

Functional training classes in an open-air setting in the city center. Participants perform pre-defined series of exercises, focusing on health, well-being, conditioning and physical dexterity, in addition to strengthening the muscles of the entire body.

Skate Park – From 6pm to 7pm | Skate / Skate Park

In this park, sport, practice and the most varied maneuvers are freely performed by visitors. The watchful eye of a specialized instructor guarantees confidence and essential tips for a better performance of athletes.

Self Defense – From 7pm to 8pm | Stage Tea – Land of All

Participants will learn self-defense techniques, through movements from Boxing, Krav Maga, Muay Thai, among other modalities.

Capoeira – From 8pm to 9pm | Stage Tea – Land of All

Capoeira classes, an African martial art that has become a tradition in Brazil.

Muay Thai – From 9pm to 10pm | Stage Tea – Land of All

Participants will be able to learn and/or practice Thai sport techniques, strengthening muscles, conditioning and activating non-everyday motor skills.

Skate Tuesdays

Initiation to Skate – From 5 pm to 7 pm | Skate / Skate Park

Space dedicated to new skaters looking to improve their techniques and maneuvers. With specialized instructors, each skater will be able to learn basics about balance, maneuvers, skateboard mastery, etc.

Independent Session – From 7pm to 9pm | Cine Anhangá – Free Space

Audiovisual space dedicated to productions in Skate, Urban Sports and behavior, focusing on content produced by users of Novo Anhangabaú.

DJ Workshop – From 5pm to 7pm | Stage Tea – Land of All

In this class, participants are invited to know the universe of work of a DJ, equipment and techniques that will help when conducting a setlist.

Graffiti Culture – 5th and 19th: 19h – 21h, 12th and 26th: 20h – 21h | Stage Tea – Land of All

Guest artists will develop special works for Novo Anhangabaú, showing their style live and talking to the audience present.

Wednesdays of Respect

Women at Skate Park – 6pm to 7pm | Skate / Skate Park

The Wednesday Skate Park is a space dedicated to female skaters who seek to improve their techniques and maneuvers in different obstacles.

Vale Playlist – From 4pm to 5pm | Stage Tea – Land of All

An hour of iconic songs from the biggest divas and pop hits to warm up and prepare your body for the day’s classes.

Video-Dance – From 5pm to 6pm | Stage Tea – Land of All

In this dance class, participants are invited to learn the choreography of the most iconic music videos from the queens of POP music.

Heels Dance – From 6pm to 7pm | Stage Tea – Land of All

In the Jump Dance class, participants can experience this modern and unusual modality, created by a Broadway choreographer, who saw the need for a dance modality that provided for the use of high heels for dancers.

Vogue – From 7pm to 8pm | Stage Tea – Land of All

In this class, participants will learn VOGUE routines, basic movements and attitude, which will be refined during solo exercises performed at the end of each encounter.

Heat Session 30° Mix Brasil – From 7pm to 9pm | Cine Anhangá – Free Space

The MixBrasil Festival will hold its 30th edition in November and, to warm up this celebration, we have prepared a special program for Cine Anhangá with award-winning features and shorts, hits from the Show do Gongo and debates on LGBTQIA+ cultural production.

The Fifth Dances

Passinho – From 4pm to 5pm | Deck Room – Free Space

The passinho classes will be conducted by a professional experienced in the methodology, offering users a moment of relaxation, technique and learning.

Raba Dance – From 5pm to 6pm | Deck Room – Free Space

Using fundamentals from different dance modalities and body awareness, Raba Dance aims to offer a class in which students can practice hip and pelvis movements with dexterity, quality of movement and fluidity.

Calypso – From 6pm to 7pm | Deck Room – Free Space

In the Calypso dance class, students will be invited to learn about the specific steps and movements of this dance rhythm with a special Brazilian touch.

Dance for All (Samba Rock) – From 7pm to 9pm | Stage Tea – Land of All

In this class, Groove 011 brings the participants two main things: dancing, having fun and getting to know more about the samba rock culture; and celebrate the diversity and plurality of couples that can form together and around good music.

Samba Rock Show – From 9pm to 10pm | Stage Tea – Land of All

After the Samba Rock classes at Dança para todos, participants will be able to practice everything they have learned in a Samba Rock show specially prepared to test their knowledge and liven up the night.

Friday roll

Rollerblading Class – From 4pm to 5pm | Deck Room – Free Space

Dynamic and challenging class for all ages to enjoy skating at Novo Anhangabaú, with instruction from specialized teachers.

Rollerblading Ballet – From 5pm to 6pm | Deck Room – Free Space

Dance modality and figure skating practice.

Skate Circuit – From 6pm to 9pm | Zone 2 / Deck Room

Space dedicated to skaters in Novo Anhangabaú, where users can find small obstacles common to the practice of the sport, in addition to the follow-up of an instructor specialized in the subject.

Playlist Warm-up – From 5pm to 6pm | Stage Tea – Land of All

Playlist for everyone to get in the mood for the events at Rolê de Sexta.

Events – From 6pm to 10pm | Stage Tea – Land of All

every week, a special and different event to rock Fridays at Novo Anhangabaú.

Saturday SP

Facade Cinema – From 8pm to 10pm | Cine Anhangá – Free Space

Project conceived by actresses Bianca Comparato and Alice Braga with the aim of promoting and spreading the art and culture of cinema through different screens, perspectives and horizons. For “Cine Anhangá”, the project is curating focused on national cinema in cooperation with distributors, directors and directors and other agents who believe in and move Brazilian cinema.

SP – Urban – From 4pm to 6pm | Cine Anhangá – Free Space

The activity brings to Vale do Anhangabaú several digital works of art, among them, an unprecedented work created for the space.

Samba SP – From 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm | Cultural / Large Event

Roda de samba that celebrates samba dancers from the four corners of the city.

Battle of MC’s – From 5pm to 8pm | Stage Tea – Land of All

Rhymes, rhythms, musicality and challenges. The opportunity to unleash creativity and word improvisation.

Sunday For All Ages

Playlist Warm-up – From 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm | Stage Tea – Land of All

Playlist for everyone to get in the mood for the day’s events.

Sounds of the Valley – From 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm | Stage Tea – Land of All

Activity brings a different rhythm and musical proposal to the afternoons of Novo Anhangabaú. The shows are free and open to the public.

Moscow – special session – From 8 pm to 10 pm | Cine Anhangá – Free Space

Moscow movie screening.

Forró do Bom – From 12:30 to 14:30 | Stage Tea – Land of All

Forró classes for the whole family with specialized instructors.

Chess – From 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm | Skate Park

Working on reasoning and ensuring fun, chess is an activity for all ages. Come play at Novo Anhangabaú.

Fit Dance – From 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm | Deck Room – Free Space

Students are invited to move through fun and dynamic choreographies, proposing body movements and conditioning.