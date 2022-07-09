Saturday Session Today Shows Catch Me If You Can (09/07)

Saturday’s session today, July 9, screens the film Catch Me If You Can, released in 2002 and starring Tom Hanks, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Garner and more. The feature film starts at 2:10 pm, Brasília time, on Globo.

What’s the movie of the Saturday Session today?

Catch Me If You Can is the movie from today’s Saturday Session. The feature film tells the story of Frank, a young crook who poses as a substitute teacher at school. With the success of the lie, he decides to start investing in other disguises and starts applying millionaire scams.

He ends up attracting the attention of Carl Hanratty, an FBI agent, who enters into an endeavor to put the scammer behind bars.

The film will be shown at 14:10, Brasília time, on Globo, right after Jornal Hoje. The feature is on air until 3:50 pm, followed by Caldeirão with Mion.

Original title: Catch Me If You Can

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christopher Walker, Martin Sheen, Nathalie Baye, Jennifer Garner

Direction: Steven Spielberg

Nationality: American

What is true in Catch Me If You Can?

The film Catch Me If You Can was inspired by the story of Frank Abagnale Jr., an American who became known as one of the greatest fraudsters in the history of the country. Over the course of his life, he defrauded more than $2.5 million in bad checks.

The crimes were committed during the 1960s. He used different identities to write bad checks at different banks, supermarkets and hotels. The fraudster even forged his own checks by making perfect copies of the originals.

The scams weren’t limited to the United States – he ran scams in more than 26 countries. Once the man spotted a crew of airline pilots and decided to create a new identity, a pilot, to be able to cash fake checks, even with the police after him.

This was one of his most famous false identities. The criminal called Pan Am and posed as John Black, saying he was a co-pilot who had worked at the airline for seven years. With the false identity, he got a pilot’s license, free travel and accommodation.

He also posed as a doctor at a children’s hospital, a lawyer with a fake degree from Harvard University, and a professor at Brigham Young University.

The criminal was arrested in France and deported back to the United States in 1969, and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. However, in 1974, the US government released the fraudster on the condition that he would help federal authorities fight currency fraud.

After serving his sentence, he started Abagnale & Associates, where he lectures and consults on fraud prevention, and has become a multimillionaire.

How old was Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie Catch Me If You Can?

Leonardo DiCaprio was 28 years old when he starred in the movie Catch Me If You Can. Today, the 47-year-old actor and a notorious career in cinema. In 2016, he won the Oscar in the Best Actor category for the feature film The Revenant.

The actor won important roles in cinema. He gained recognition with Diary of a Teenager (1995) and the romantic drama Romeo + Juliet (1996), but it was with Titanic that he achieved worldwide fame.

He was acclaimed for his performances in The Man in the Iron Mask (1998), The Departed (2006), Django Unchained (2012), in addition to the classics The Great Gatsby (2013) and the crime comedy The Wolf of Wall Street (2013).

His last work was in 2021, when he starred in the Netflix long Don’t Look Up, alongside Jennifer Lawrence.

Throughout his career, he dated Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen for six years. He is currently dating 25-year-old model Camila Morrone.

Also read after Saturday’s Session today: Who Killed Lara’s Father in The Favourite?

+ Marcela Fetter Pantanal: who is the actress who plays Érica