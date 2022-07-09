Scarlet Witch and Mordo Fight Finally Released

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, from its beginnings after the official announcement, was a production surrounded by rumors and alleged leaks. The thing is, many of them turned out to be real after all.

The main one of these rumors, the one that leaked the entire plot of the film, told us that the opening of the film was a fight between the Scarlet Witch and Baron Mordo, seen in the first Doctor Strange film, becoming a villain in the end.

It turns out that during this battle, the Scarlet Witch would end up killing Mordo, ripping his head off. The existence of this scene has already been confirmed by the screenwriter himself and other members of the production of the film previously.

However, until now, we’ve never had any visual references of what the scene could be. But the behind-the-scenes special of Doctor Strange 2 released this Friday on Disney Plus introduced us to official concept art from that moment.

The scene, apparently, was recorded, although there is not even a frame of it released by Marvel, something that will probably never happen.

That is, Mordo is still alive da Silva in the MCU, which makes it possible for the character to return and be the main villain of a future third Doctor Strange film that will certainly happen at some point.

Check out the film's synopsis: "Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary."

