Screenwriter reveals plans for Scarlet Witch in film

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was, without a doubt, the most anticipated movie from Marvel Studios for a long time after Avengers: Endgameuntil its debut just over 2 months ago.

The film’s marketing was based on a lot of mystery as to who the movie’s big villain would be, after all. And while watching, many fans were surprised when they learned that Scarlet Witch was the villain.

After all, the character had just come out of her solo series where, despite everything, she had ended up as a heroine who realized the mistakes she’d made and tried to make things right. But her future held many surprises for her as the great villain of Doctor Strange 2.

But the plans for the character in the film appeared to be a little different in the early days of production. during the episode of Marvel Studios Forward: Behind the Scenes of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessscreenwriter Michael Waldron gave new details about Scarlet Witch’s initial plot.

Waldron admitted for the first time that he knew that “wanted Wanda to be in it”confirming that there was a version in which the character “maybe it would turn out bad in the end”:

“We knew we wanted Wanda to be in it. I think originally, there was a version where Wanda maybe turned bad at the end. That was a big change I made and I had a strong perspective.”

He revealed that, initially, Marvel wanted Scarlet Witch as a villain in a future movie, as a avengers 5for example, but Michael wanted to take the opportunity:

“Making her a villain from the start. It was always like, ‘Well, this is going to happen in an Avengers movie or something.’ My perspective was, ‘Why are we letting some other movie have the greatest villain of all time?’”

Elizabeth Olsen, the character’s interpreter, revealed that she was shocked to learn that she would become the main villain of the film:

“We were about to re-finish WandaVision. I received the real story of Doctor Strange. And I was shocked. Nobody told me their plan for me was to be the villain.”

She also justified Wanda’s motivations in the sequel, saying that “all she wants is something that looks so simple and small”:

“It was an exciting opportunity because it’s so much fun to play with people with moral ambiguity… She’s one of the most powerful beings that ever lived. Why does that mean that she now has to be content with being good, when all she wants is something that looks so simple and small, which is being with her kids?”

Remembering that the behind-the-scenes special and the movie itself are now available on Disney Plus.

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call 'Multiverse Trilogy' of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film's synopsis: "Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary."

In addition to Raimi's return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier!

