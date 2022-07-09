see five options for less than R$ 1,600

This week the new 5G connection network debuted in Brazil. The novelty promises to expand the coverage and speed of the mobile internet, in addition to innovations in device connectivity. However, to use the new network, a device compatible with 5G technology is required. The feature is not limited to the most sophisticated cell phones on the market and is available in more basic models.

If you are still looking for which device to buy, check promotions from different brands and stores.

Below, check out a list from the specialized website Tecmundo with five smartphone models for up to R$1,600.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has a 6.5″ screen, Full HD+ resolution, 2 chip, triple camera and 5000mAh battery capacity. The phone has the Octa-Cor processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB.

Pocophone Poco M4 Pro 5G

The model has a 5000mAh battery and versions with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. The screen resolution of 6.6 inches is 2400×1080 pixels. The camera is intended for photographs of 8165×6124 pixels and videos in Full HD, with a definition of 1920×1080 pixels.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

With the Octa-Core processor of 6GB of RAM, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G has a triple camera, 6.7″ screen, Full HD+ resolution and a battery capacity of 5000mAh. The phone has 128GB of internal memory, with expandability.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

With 164GB of Internal Memory and 6GB of RAM, Xiaomi’s Mi 10T Lite Smartphone has 5G technology and is Dual Sim. With a 6.67″ screen, it also has a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. At just 9 millimeters thick, it has a 4820 mAh Lithium battery and an internal memory of 128 GB.

Motorola Moto G50 5G

The Motorola Moto G G50 has 128GB of memory and 4GB of RAM. The model has Android 11, 13MP front camera and 48MP rear camera. The device has a 5000 mAh LiPo battery and a Dimensity 700 processor.

Gadgets

See below the complete list of devices authorized by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) with 5G technology:

apple

iPhone 12; iPhone 12 Mini; iPhone 12 Pro; iPhone 12 Pro Max; iPhone 13; iPhone 13 Mini; iPhone 13 Pro; iPhone 13 Pro Max; iPhone SE.

Samsung

Galaxy A13; Galaxy A22 5G; Galaxy A32 5G; Galaxy A33 5G; Galaxy A52 5G; Galaxy A52s 5G; Galaxy A53 5G; Galaxy A73 5G; Galaxy M23 5G; Galaxy M33; Galaxy M52; Galaxy M53; Galaxy Note 20 5G; Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G; Galaxy S20 FE; Galaxy S21; Galaxy S21 FE; Galaxy S21 Ultra; Galaxy S21+; Galaxy S22; Galaxy S22 Ultra; Galaxy S22+; Galaxy Z Flip 3; Galaxy Z Fold 2; Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Xiaomi

Mi 10T; Mi 10T Pro; Mi 11; well F3; Poco M3 Pro; Poco M4 5G; Redmi Note 10 5G; Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE.

Motorola

Moto G 5G; Moto G 5G Plus; Moto G50 5G; Moto G62 5G; Moto G82 5G; Moto G100; Moto G200; Moto G50 5G; Moto G71; Motorola Edge; Motorola Edge 20; Motorola Edge 30; Motorola Edge 20 Lite; Motorola Edge 20 Pro.

Asus

ROG Phone 5; ROG Phone 5s; Zenfone 8; Zenfone 8 Flip.

really

Realme GT 2 Pro; Realme GT Master Edition; Realme 9 Pro.

Nokia – Nokia G50

Positive – ZERO 5G

Lenovo – Lenovo Legion Phone Duel

TCL – TCL 20 Pro 5G