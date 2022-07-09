Shawn Mendes takes care of his mental health and postpones world tour

Shawn Mendes He’s not ready for the road just yet – he’s temporarily pulling the plug on his run so he can take care of his mental health.

The singer has announced that he is postponing the next three weeks of performances on his Wonder World tour, which kicked off last week. Shawn said on Friday that it breaks his heart to have to postpone shows – which have already been postponed due to the pandemic.

As for why he needed the break, he said… “I felt like I was ready to dive again but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll and pressure got to me and the point of the crash hit me.”

Sean also said that getting around has always been difficult for him since he started doing so when he was just 15 – but this time he’s following the advice of doctors.

“After talking to my team and healthcare providers, I need to take the time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates, I promise to let you guys know love. ”

He hinted at some difficulties in December when he posted that he was having “difficulties with social media at the moment, just my kind of relationship with her.”

However, he seems to be dealing with more than just social media at the moment. Sean’s move to delay aligns with a move among many artists and athletes… who have prioritized his mental health.

Shawn and Camila Cabello separate, separate Last year, after dating for two years – though it’s unclear if that had anything to do with what he’s dealing with now.

From now on, the Canadian singer plans to return to the stage in his native country…stopping on July 31 in Toronto.

