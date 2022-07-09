Signal creates threads to end the clutter in group conversations – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

O sign is perhaps the most recommended messenger when it comes to privacy. As for other features, though, it lags a bit behind competitors. Little by little, the app has become more complete. The latest novelty are the threadswhich group all replies sent to a single message into a group.

With one tap, you can see all the answers (Image: Disclosure / Signal)

The news was announced by the app on its Twitter account. Now, just tap the speech bubble icon next to a message to see all the replies.

This is useful when multiple users answer the same question, but at different times. That way, you can keep a reasonably organized discussion in the middle of all the messages, without having to hunt down what each one said in the history.

For now, threads will only be available on Signal for Android. You still can’t add a new reply while you’re viewing the thread — you have to go back to the message and reply through the group’s main interface.

How do you remember the Android Police, reply threads are present in other messaging apps such as iMessage and Telegram. They are also a very useful feature in programs like Slack and Discord, which tend to bring a lot of people together in group chats.

Signal wins bot to tell news

Another feature added by Signal is a bot from the company itself. It sends messages to users informing them of what’s new in the app in the latest update. Telegram has had a virtually identical feature for years.

News bot is muted by default (Image: Disclosure / Signal)

By default, it appears muted so as not to annoy users with notifications. It is also possible to block it, in case you didn’t want to receive the messages.

