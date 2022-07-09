Sri Lankan President flees official residence before protesters invade | Sri Lanka

Admin 10 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled on Saturday from his official residence in Colombo minutes before it was overrun by angry protesters, a source at the country’s Defense Ministry told AFP.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Boris Johnson succession dispute: see who are the first candidates for the position of prime minister of the United Kingdom | World

The race to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom began this …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved