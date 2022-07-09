Sri Lankan President flees official residence before protesters invade | Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled on Saturday from his official residence in Colombo minutes before it was overrun by angry protesters, a source at the country’s Defense Ministry told AFP.

The private television channel Sirasa showed images of angry protesters storming the presidential palace, until now heavily protected by the military.

The same Defense source indicated that Gotabaya Rajapaksa remains President of Sri Lanka and is now under protection by the Armed Forces in a secret location.







Tens of thousands of people had previously participated in a demonstration to demand the resignation of Rajapaksa, considered responsible for the unprecedented economic crisis that has hit Sri Lanka and is causing rampant inflation, and severe shortages of fuel, electricity and food.

On Friday, law enforcement officials installed barriers to try to discourage protesters from going down the street, but this measure was lifted after opposition parties, human rights activists and the Bar Association threatened to sue the police chief.







The police barrier was completely ignored by the protesters, some of whom even forced the railway authorities to take them by train to the capital, Colombo, to participate in the protests, the same sources told AFP.

Prime Minister calls emergency meeting

after the escape from Gotabaya Rajapaksa from his official residence in Colombo, the Sri Lanka’s prime minister convened an emergency meeting on Saturday, according to AFP. Ranil Wickremesinghe called on the government to discuss a “rapid resolution” of the ongoing political crisis.

The executive’s leader, considered next in line if the president steps down, invited political party leaders to join the meeting, and also called for an emergency meeting of parliament to discuss the crisis, his office said. .