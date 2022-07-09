Sri Lankan Prime Minister Offers Resign After Protesters Storm Official Presidential Residence | World

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is ready to step down to pave the way for an all-party government, his office said in a statement on Saturday, after thousands of protesters stormed the presidency’s official residence, in the capital Columbus.
- Video: Protesters storm presidential residence in Sri Lanka
Soldiers and police were unable to hold back the crowd of protesters demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, as public anger grew over the country’s worst economic crisis in seven decades.
Police officers try to contain protesters with water jets in Sri Lanka, July 9, 2022 – Photo: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters
Protesters also forced their way through heavy metal gates to the Ministry of Finance building and the president’s seaside offices.
Protesters storm the official residence of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Colombo on July 9, 2022.
President was not at home
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa left the official residence in Colombo before the site was invaded.
Television channels showed images of hundreds of people climbing through the gates of the presidential palace.
Some protesters live-streamed videos on social media that showed the crowd inside the palace.
Government officials say they ignore President Rajapaksa’s intentions after the escape.
Without identifying themselves, government officials say they are awaiting instructions and do not know where the president is – they say the Sri Lankan navy protects him.
According to the government, 20,000 soldiers and police were sent to Colombo to protect the president.
On Friday, security forces imposed a curfew to try to dissuade protesters from taking to the streets.
The measure was suspended after opposition parties, human rights activists and the country’s Bar Association threatened to sue the police chief.
Either way, the curfew was largely ignored by the protesters. Some forced the railway authorities to transport them this Saturday to Colombo to participate in the demonstration.
Sri Lanka is experiencing high inflation with shortages of fuel, electricity, food and medicine.
The UN estimates, among other things, that almost 80% of the population skips meals to face food shortages and rising prices.
In April, Sri Lanka declared a $51 billion foreign debt moratorium and began negotiations for an International Monetary Fund bailout plan.
The crisis is blamed on the Covid-19 pandemic, which deprived the Asian island of the dollars it was earning from tourism, and was exacerbated by a series of bad policy decisions, according to economists.