Starlink rectangular antenna is released by Anatel for use in Brazil – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

At the end of 2021, the SpaceX introduced the second generation of the antenna starlink, with a rectangular shape. Months later, satellite internet service began to be offered in Brazil, but based on the first generation antenna. But that could soon change. This week, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) approved the new antenna for use in Brazil.

Second-generation Starlink antenna (image: publicity/SpaceX)

The rectangular design and clean look make the second generation antenna quite attractive. But the aesthetic appeal is just one detail. Identified as UTA-212the new antenna takes advantage of being lighter than the previous model, in addition to being accompanied by a more modern router.

To be exact, the first-generation antenna, identified as UTA-211, weighs 7.3 kg. The new model weighs 4.2 kg. The dimensions are also different, obviously: the first antenna has a diameter of 58.9 cm; the second, size 50 x 30 cm.

It is unclear whether approval of the UTA-212 antenna will cause the UTA-211 model to be abandoned immediately. This will probably only happen when the first generation antenna is out of stock.

Certificate of approval of the UTA-212 antenna at Anatel (image: Emerson Alecrim/Tecnoblog)

Router had already been approved by Anatel

It was a matter of time for Starlink’s rectangular antenna to be homologated. The UTR-211 router was approved by Anatel in May. This is the equipment indicated by SpaceX for the new antenna model.

Let it be clear that the routers of both antennas support the 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) standard and work at 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz. But the UTR-211 router comes out ahead in two aspects: IP54 certified for water resistance and support for the 3×3 MU-MIMO system, which allows simultaneous transmission in three streams.

Despite the benefits, renewing the antenna and router kit is unlikely to result in a price change. Currently, the Starlink subscription costs R$ 530 in Brazil. The installation kit costs R$ 3,000. These values ​​do not consider shipping and taxes.

The first and second Starlink antennas (image: publicity/SpaceX)

Starlink Maritime: internet on ships

Meanwhile, SpaceX continues to expand Starlink’s service modalities. The most recent move is called Starlink Maritime — Starlink Maritime, in Portuguese. As the name suggests, this is an option that brings satellite internet to vessels.

Starlink Maritime (image: publicity/SpaceX)

The company’s targets are large ships or luxury yachts, presumably. After all, the costs of the new service are not at all inviting: the installation kit does not go for less than US$ 10,000; the monthly fee is US$ 5,000.

According to the company, Starlink Marítima’s download rate can reach 350 Mb/s (megabits per second) on the high seas. The upload is estimated at up to 40 Mb/s.