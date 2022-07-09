Terminally ill patient gets unexpected transplant the day after getting married

Heart problems are rarely resolved in marriage, but in this story, they are. A 47-year-old Italian, who had suffered a heart attack in June of this year and, according to doctors, was on the verge of death, decided to postpone his wedding in a hospital in Turin, Italy, where he was hospitalized in a serious condition.

Doctors who treated him said it was almost impossible for him to make it to his wedding date, set for September. However, he managed not only to get married, but he got a special gift: a heart that saved his life.

The man was in the ICU at Molinette hospital. He has been placed on the waiting list to receive an emergency transplant through the Piedmont Regional Transplant Center. According to the newspaper “La Stampa”, the patient’s condition worsened and, therefore, the prognosis was not favorable, as nothing guarantees the speed of the process and the compatibility of the organ. For this reason, he decided to bring forward the wedding.

“We decided to get married in the ICU, since the wedding was scheduled for September and we didn’t know if we would make it until that day. Thanks to the doctors, we did”, said his wife, 42 years old.

The ceremony was carried out in a hurry, without flowers, wedding dress and bouquet. But the next day, the couple was surprised by the news that doctors had found a matching heart for the man.

They went to Naples and returned with the organ for the transplant, which took about seven hours. The operation was a success.

“A miracle happened the night after the wedding: we received a beautiful donation, a new heart for my husband. Now we just have to wait for him to come home because we have a little girl, who is almost 3 months old”, revealed the wife.