“That’s why I stay off Twitter”

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, known as Zendaya, is an American actress, singer and songwriter. The famous began to gain notoriety after her work on Disney Cahnnel, however, it was after her work as MJ, in the “Spider-Man” movies and his work on the “Euphoria” series that the actress gained worldwide fame.

The actress is in a relationship with Tom Holland, responsible for playing “Spider-Man” in theaters. The two form one of the most loved couples by netizens and, recently, rumors emerged on Twitter that the actress would be pregnant with the Englishman.

Last night, Wednesday (15), Zendaya used her official Instagram profile to deny the rumors of a pregnancy and took the opportunity to explain why she stayed away from Twitter. “See, this is why I stay off Twitter. Just making things up for no reason on a weekly basis”vented the famous.

Soon after, the actress posted two stories about her new work, the movie “Challengers”. In the first, she revealed that she would be “back to filming”. In the film, Zendaya will play a tennis player, in addition to signing the co-production of the work.