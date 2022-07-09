The 10 best movies of the actress

The best films of one of the most consecrated actresses in Hollywood!
Natalie Portman is the type of person who doesn’t need many introductions. Considered one of the most influential stars of Hollywoodthe actress began her film career at the beginning of 1990s and since then it has continued to deliver impressive and high quality performances.
If you enjoy the universe of superheroes, you know that the actress lives Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunderthe next movie MCU. So, to help you prepare for her return, we separate here top 10 movies by Natalie Portman!
Black Swan (2010)
black swan is one of the main films in Natalie Portman’s filmography, and it’s no wonder that she won a Oscar for Best Actress for his performance in the film. Directed by Darren Aronofskythe plot follows a ballerina whose obsession with dance goes beyond all limits when the production of the famous “The Swan Lake” starts.
In addition to Portman, the film has Mila Kunis, Vincent Cassel, Barbara Hershey and Winona Ryder in the cast.
where to watch: Star+.
The Professional (1994)
Natalie’s career as an actress started in a big way: The professional it was the first film project she was on and is still remembered as one of her best works. In the plot, she plays Mathilda, a 12-year-old girl who is neglected by her parents. Until her family is murdered and she joins Léon (Jean Reno), a hired assassin who comes to help the girl develop her vengeful skills.
with direction of Luc Bessonthe cast of the film also has Gary Oldman and Danny Aiello.
where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and Youtube.
Jackie (2016)
In jackieNatalie Portman lives Jacqueline Kennedyone of the most iconic first ladies of the United States. The film, which is directed by Pablo Larraincovers a traumatic period in his life: the murder of John F. Kennedyher husband and the then US President at the time.
Throughout the plot, we follow Jackie’s first four days after her husband’s death and how what happened changed her life forever. In the cast, there are also names like Peter Sarsgaard, Greta Gerwig, John Hurt and Billy Crudup.
where to watch: HBO Max, Apple TV, Youtube and Google Play.
V for Vendetta (2005)
Remember, remember, the 5th of November… Created by Alan Moore and illustrated by David Loyd, v for Vendetta is one of the most iconic comics of all time. And the cinema wasted no time in using it as a basis for the director’s adaptation. James McTeiguewhich features one of Natalie Portman’s best performances.
The plot takes place in a dystopian universe, where the England lives under a totalitarian regime after being occupied by a fascist government. There, a vigilante known only as V tries to fight oppression until he finds Eveya girl who can become a great ally in his quest for justice and freedom.
where to watch: HBO Max, Youtube, Google Play, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.
Fire Against Fire (1995)
Shortly after debuting on the big screen, Portman already won the opportunity to work with Michael Mannone of the most renowned directors in the industry, in the film Fire against fire. Although the actress has a small role, it is still a great opportunity to see her in one of her first works in Hollywood lands.
With Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro in the cast, the film follows a game of cat and mouse between a police detective from Los Angeles and a master criminal, in which they both have to deal with the fact that they need each other to survive.
where to watch: Globoplay, Amazon Prime Video and Star+.
Closer: Too Close (2004)
Closer: Too Close is another consecrated production of Natalie Portman’s career. The feature tells the story of four people who, by the work of fate, end up meeting each other and living a troubled relationship full of lies and frustrations.
Directed by Mike Nichols, Closer makes an analysis of the complexity of love relationships in modernity from the bond formed between the four protagonists. In addition to Portman, Julia Roberts, Jude Law and Clive Owen star in the movie.
where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Youtube, Apple TV and Google Play.
Annihilation (2018)
For those who love science fiction and Natalie Portman, Annihilation it’s the perfect choice! in the long of Alex Garlandthe same director of Ex_Machinathe actress lives Lena, a biologist who decides to participate in a mission in a mysterious area isolated by the government. The thing is, her husband disappeared while exploring the same place.
Annihilation also have Oscar Isaac, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez and Tessa Thompson in the cast.
where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Youtube, Google Play and Apple TV.
Knight of Cups (2015)
In Knight of CupsRick (Christian Bale) is a writer based in Los Angeles. Although he is successful, he feels a great emptiness in his life, an absence that will cause him to reevaluate his own choices and the important relationships he has had.
In addition to having Natalie Portman and Christian Bale in the cast, the director’s film Terrence Malick also has Cate Blanchett and Antonio Banderas.
where to watch: HBO Max, Youtube, Google Play and Apple TV.
Between Brothers (2009)
When Marine Sam Cahill (Tobey Maguire) is presumed dead after it is sent to the Afghanistanhis brother Tommy (Jake Gyllenhaal) takes on the task of caring for his wife (Natalie Portman) and the two daughters he left behind. Ocasionally, graceSam’s wife, and Tommy end up getting closer, being surprised by the Marine’s return, which ends up arousing conflicting emotions in the family.
This is the story of Between brothersdirector’s feature Jim Sheridan which also has Sam Shepard and Carey Mulligan in the cast. It’s a great choice for anyone who wants to explore Portman’s filmography more.
where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.
Vox Lux: The Price of Fame (2018)
Vox Lux: The Price of Fame is another production that shows how seriously Natalie Portman takes her commitment to her performances. In the film, the actress lives Heavenlya singer who became famous in her youth after singing at a ceremony honoring the victims of a tragedy she experienced with her sister.
Eighteen years later, Celeste tries to continue with her music career, while dealing with motherhood, her personal dramas and the challenge of regaining her prestige in the industry in the face of yet another act of violence that crosses her path.
The film is directed by Brady Corbet and has Jude Law, Raffey Cassidy and Willem Dafoe in the cast.
where to watch: Star+.