The 10 most watched movies of the week (07/09/22)

The first week of July has arrived and along with it the list of the 10 most watched movies. have the already known Top Gun: Indomitable Aces, Spider-Man: No Return Home, morbius and Sonic 2: The Moviewho have been at the top for a long time, showing that they really won over the audience.

The national of Lázaro Ramos, Provisional Measureleaves the ranking to make way for the Gucci House and With love, Simona 2018 drama, which was once again one of the most watched after being shown on TV Globo’s Afternoon Session. And, for superhero lovers, it’s not just the Spider man which is on our list. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness continues to have a good audience.

It is worth noting that there is still no official tool to measure the audience for movies on streaming and video on demand services. For now, the best way to do this is from JustWatch, a platform that helps users find what to watch and also in which streaming content is available.

So, based on this data, we arrived at an approximate ranking of which were the most watched movies of the week in Brazil.

10. Minions

The Minions are making a comeback again. This 2015 film is part of the saga My favorite evil and minions, whose films tell the story of the yellow creatures and the charismatic villain, Gru. The movie that is in the tenth position of our list is the one from 2015, which shows the depressed monsters after the death of the old boss. After that fact, they band together and decide to look for a new villain to serve.

The fact that the feature returned to the top 10 is due to the debut of Minions 2: Origin of Gru on Brazilian big screens on June 30th. The work is also part of the saga and, this time, it tells another chapter of Gru’s childhood.

It is worth remembering that “The Origin of Gru” has already taken 796,000 people to the cinema, which shows that the public remains interested in the stories of the yellow monsters. Therefore, it is likely that the other films in the saga will also return to the top of the most watched in the coming weeks.

minions is available on Globoplay and Claro Vídeo.

9. Love, Simon

This romantic drama tells the story of Simon (Nick Robinson), a 17-year-old boy who leads an ordinary life, but struggles with hiding a secret: he has never revealed that he is gay. Everything gets more complicated when he falls in love with Blue, an anonymous boy from his school, with whom he exchanges confidences daily on the internet.

The film is based on the book of the same name by author Becky Albertalli, which won a sequel in 2020 with the novel With love, Creekwoodwhich shows the characters dealing with life at the university.

With love, Simon is available on Star+.

8. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Again on our list, the Doctor Strange movie (Benedict Cumberbatch) has been pleasing the public. It is part of the MCU (Marvel Universe) and shows the protagonist on another journey into the unknown, crossing alternate realities in the Multiverse to face a new and dangerous adversary. Throughout this journey, he will have the help of new mystical allies (and some already known to the public).

A detail that draws attention are the beautiful and striking costumes of the characters, and the person responsible for this is Graham Churchyard, who has led the clothing department of Captain America: The First Avenger, Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man: Far From Homebetween others.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is available from Disney+.

7. Gucci House

This 2021 feature is based on the story of Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, a member of the founding family of the Italian brand Gucci. Moved by love and money, the two marry and have two daughters. It turns out that Patrizia feels threatened when her husband takes a mistress and asks for a divorce. Determined to exact revenge, she hires a hitman and three others to end Maurizio’s life.

The film mixes love, betrayal, revenge, murder and decay, as well as portraying the importance that the Gucci name carries, and showing what family members are willing to do to stay in it. The cast includes weight names like Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino.

Gucci House is available on Prime Video and Claro TV+.

6. Sonic 2: The Movie

The hedgehog seems to have conquered the public for good and, for the third week in a row, Sonic 2: The Movie joins the most watched list. In this feature, Sonic will have the help of Tails, the fox, to face Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey), who is trying to take over the world again. And it won’t be an easy task, as the villain is allied with Knuckles to steal the Master Emerald.

Sonic 2: The Movie is available for purchase and rental on Prime Video, Apple TV and the Microsoft Store.

5. Spencer

This film tells the story of the episodes that took place between Christmas and the day of Princess Diana’s divorce application. The work takes place in 1990, at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, UK, where royalty gathers to spend the holidays.

Amidst the rumors of betrayal and divorce, Diana realizes that her marriage to Prince Charles is beyond solution and, even with two children, decides to leave him. The film is a speculation of the turbulent events that would have happened during that period of the end of the year until the divorce. The cast features Kristen Stewart (Twilight) with impeccable characterization and acting.

Spencer is available on Prime Video.

4. Morbius

Another movie that is repeated in the list of the 10 most watched movies of the week is morbius. It tells the story of a biomedical doctor named Michael Morbius, who, after trying to find a cure for his rare health problem, ends up mixing his DNA with that of a bat. The consequence of this is that he becomes a pseudo-vampire.

The villain is also part of the MCU and the saga of Spider man and first appeared in comics in 1971. Already in theaters, the film premiered in March 2022.

morbius is available for purchase and rent on Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft Store and Prime Video.

3. Spider-Man: No Return Home

Since we speak in spider man and in the MCU, we couldn’t leave out Spider-Man: No Return Home. The feature starring Tom Holland shows Peter Parker (whose identity has been revealed to the world) asking Doctor Strange for help to reverse the exposure caused. But this goes wrong and ends up messing with the multiverse, which brings some characters from other realities, such as Doctor Octopus and the Green Goblin.

The film premiered in theaters in Brazil in 2021 and was a box office success. It is part of the trilogy that includes Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). It is worth remembering that, in this feature, it is also possible to see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire playing the hero.

in streaming, Spider-Man: No Return Home is available for purchase and rent on Google Play, Apple TV, Microsoft Store and Prime Video.

2. The Northman

This action movie is based on the Viking legend of Amleth, and tells a story of revenge and madness. The plot takes place in the year 914, when Prince Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård) is about to come of age and take the place of his father, King Horvendill (Ethan Hawke), who ends up being brutally murdered.

The prince testifies that the culprit of the crime is his uncle, who even kidnapped his mother. The boy swears revenge and, twenty years later, returns to fulfill his promise. The film, which is over two hours long, premiered in May 2022 and still features Nicole Kidman in the cast.

the man of the north is available on Claro TV+, Google Play and Prime Video

1. Top Gun: Indomitable Aces

The public’s darling continues to be successful for the third week in a row. Starring Tom Cruise, this action classic tells the story of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a fearless young pilot of the elite squadron of the United States Air Force who has to deal with old memories in order to get back to flying.

The film premiered in 1986, but was successful again after its sequel, Top Gun: Maverickalso starring Cruise, opened in theaters this May.

Top Gun: Indomitable Aces is available on Star+ and Globoplay, and also for purchase and rental on Microsoft Store, Claro Video, Google Play, Prime Video and Apple TV.