The Boys | Creator Reveals Origin of Gal Gadot’s “Imagine” Parody

O showrunner The Boys’ Eric Kripke reveals how his team put together the parody of Gal Gadot’s “Imagine” video in season three.

In a recent interview, krypke was asked about the direct parody of the video. Check out what he said below:

“I like the Wonder Woman movies and I understand and respect that [Gadot] approached it with good intentions,” Kripke began. “But, and I think she admits that now too, but it was really out of tune at that point and the idea that everyone is terrified and literally locked in the house, but something like a tuneless song sung by a bunch of celebrities is the thing. that you all need to be happy again. It was ultimately a blow to the celebrity bubble.”

The day after the video was released, the writers’ room discussed how to work the real-life event into the show, with Kripke noting that Gadot being the head behind the video was something that particularly piqued his interest.

“We were doing the writers room on Zoom, and that was all we could talk about because it was just this notion from above, I’m going to give you my celebrity gift and the fact that, frankly, it was coming from Wonder Woman really caught our eye. attention,” explained the showrunner. “If a big part of the show is also about making fun of celebrities, how can you not do that?”

the video of Gal Gadot went viral in 2020 at the height of the Global Crisis, and became the target of many jokes and criticism from the public.

In episode 6 of season 3 of the boys we see the Deep making a clear satire to the video of Gal Gadotwhen he brings together celebrities and heroes to record a clip singing the “imagine“.

the boys is available on Prime Video.

Based on the comic books of the same name, the series is a creation of Eric Kripke and follows a CIA superintendent who closely monitors a community of superheroes as their celebrity status has corrupted them and led them to engage in reckless behavior that compromises the world. Some of the characters are parodies of members of the Justice League.