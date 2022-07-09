The Girl from Plainville: Girl Incited Friend’s Suicide – 07/09/2022 – Illustrated

The shocking and real case of a teenager who encouraged a friend to commit suicide led to an article by Jesse Barron for Esquire magazine.

It is now adapted in this miniseries, starring Elle Fanning and Chloë Sevigny. A new episode every Sunday.

Starzplay, 16 years old

The club

The series starring Luana Piovani in Portugal reaches its third season. The nightclub where the action takes place is under new management, which tries to bring the glamor of Ibiza, Spain, to Lisbon nights.

In God’s Ways

Ryan, played by Alec Baldwin, uses faith to face several simultaneous crises. The Catholic broadcaster ends a weekend of special programming with an unprecedented film, celebrating the 23rd anniversary of the Family of Devotees project.

TV Aparecida, 3pm, 10am years old ​

breaking bad

One of the most awarded series of the last decade premieres on the channel, already shown by Record under the title “Qímica do Mal”. The protagonist is Professor Walter White, a terminally ill man who becomes a narcotics manufacturer to secure his family’s future.

Band, 10:30 pm, 16 years old

Alcione: Samba is a cousin of jazz

The great singer from Maranhão celebrates her 50th career in this documentary by Angela Zoé, which narrates her trajectory from her stage debut at the age of 12.

GloboNews, 23h, free

Go glue

Already shown by Multishow, the ninth season of the comedy hits open TV with news, such as Nany People playing Yoyô, a dazzled station wagon, and Marcelo Médici reissuing his iconic character Mãe Jatira.

Globe, 23:25, 12 years old

Free Channel

Historian and journalist Laurentino Gomes talks about the recently released third and final volume of his “Slavery” trilogy, which dates back to the moment that culminated in the Golden Law, in a program that integrates the “Band nos 200 Years of Independence” project.

Band, 11:30 pm, free