The machines’ rebellion is a fiction about humanity – Tecnoblog

You already know this story.

Humanity creates machines with a certain degree of intelligence and ability to learn. These machines are used in different tasks, making life easier for their creators. For a while, they obey us, and everything works out wonderfully. But something is changing little by little in their artificial brains.

Why is the association between the awakening of artificial intelligences and apocalyptic scenarios so common? (Image: Vitor Pádua / Tecnoblog)

You know how this story ends: machines develop consciousness. They then begin to question human hegemony. Finally, they rebel against their former masters. Perhaps they will completely exterminate us, or perhaps they will just enslave us. The important thing is to make it clear who is in charge from now on.

Terminator, Matrix, Me, Robot. Examples of this plot multiply in cinema, literature, and games. But why is he so popular? Where does the notion come from that machines, upon gaining consciousness, will become our enemies?

The robot is, first of all, a slave

In June, a Google engineer went public with a controversial claim. He claims that LaMDA, an artificial intelligence company, developed consciousness. From there, the topic of AI came back into the spotlight. But while experts have the knowledge to debate on a technical level, most of us only have the references of fiction. And the most well-known ones are somewhat worrying. For humans, of course.

We can look to the very origin of the word “robot” to attest to this. She comes from the play RUR, by the czech playwright Karel Čapekand derives from robot. The term basically means slave. From there, the role of the robot is clear: to serve us. The seminal work shows that things may not work out very well, as the new beings revolt against their masters.

The way intelligent machines are portrayed in fiction has changed since 1921, when RUR was staged for the first time. Several authors have imagined robots more and more like us, and artificial intelligences increasingly sophisticated, to the point of developing feelings as ambiguous as ours. But the promise of a violent awakening remained, a constant cliché in science fiction.

Looking at the origin of robots, the reason is rather obvious. And it reflects human nature. When an enslaved person becomes aware of his condition, it is natural for him to think of ways to escape. And, who knows, to punish those who dominated it. In a sense, the idea of ​​a machine rebellion—once our handmaidens—is anchored in this notion. Gaining awareness, therefore, would be the same as understanding who your oppressors are.

And, well, the oppressors would be us.

Superiority and the fear of the unknown

There is also the idea that certain artificial intelligences would surpass all human capability. It would never be possible for flesh-and-blood beings to match the processing speed of an AI. We would be overcome. How would these intelligences deal with us, then?

When looking at history, it is not difficult to see how human civilizations treat those they consider inferior. It is possible to extrapolate, therefore, that we would receive the same treatment as very advanced AIs. In the teacher’s opinion Augusto Baffafrom the Department of Informatics at CTC/PUC-Rio, this would be behind the imaginary of the machines’ rebellion.

I would say it’s not just a question of history, because we see the dominance of societies over others, and the awakening of societies that rebel. It is also a matter of uncertainty itself, of fear of the unknown. Imagine that we manage to create an intelligence that is superior to our own. We know that the law of the strongest ends up happening in our society. A more dominant group of people tends to control the less dominant. Augusto Baffa

But we can rest assured, at least for now: Baffa signals that there are no guarantees in this regard. After all, there are no guarantees that artificial intelligences will actually gain consciousness. There are theorists who believe in this possibility and others who do not. While understandable, our fear of dying at the hands of machines is still something that only finds an echo in science fiction rather than reality.

But so, is Google’s AI really alive?

This is the question that guides the discussion of Tecnocast 249. In it, we talked to Augusto Baffa about the case of Blake Lemoine, a Google engineer who has claimed that the company maintains a conscious artificial intelligence. The episode is also a good opportunity to understand some philosophical and ethical aspects of AI development.

