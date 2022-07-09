The woman arrested for taking 150 driving tests for other people

8 July 2022

Police said fraud put other road users at risk.

A woman from the town of Llanelli, Wales, will serve eight months in prison for taking 150 theoretical and practical driving tests in place of other people.

Inderjeet Kaur, 29, admitted to committing the scams between 2018 and 2020.

According to police, Kaur took tests for people who had difficulty with the English language.

Police investigated after receiving alerts from a driving test center.

Kaur was testing in the Welsh cities of Swansea and Carmarthen, as well as Birmingham and London, England.

Police said Kaur’s crimes were motivated by money. Frauds such as these “pose significant risks” to the general public, the police added.

Caroline Hicks, from the traffic regulations agency, said fraudulently obtained licenses can be invalidated.

She added: “The exams are to ensure that people have the knowledge, skill and the right attitude to drive on our roads. Cheating tests puts lives in danger.”