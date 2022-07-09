TikTok is sued for the death of 7 children who tried the “Fainting Play”

Families of 7 children who died trying the Blackout Challenge are suing TikTok;

The challenge went viral on the platform and was pointed out as the motivation for the suffocation of children;

The platform’s algorithm is cited in lawsuits for offering play to children.

Families of 7 children who died trying the Blackout Challenge are suing TikTok. Known here in Brazil as “Brincadeira do Desmaio”, the challenge went viral on the platform and was pointed out as the motivation for the suffocation of children under 15 who died last year.

The complaint reports that the challenge “encourages users to suffocate themselves with belts, purse strings, or anything similar until they pass out.”

Victims’ parents Lalani Walton, 8, and Arriani Arroyou are responsible for the latest lawsuit brought against TikTok. The content of the lawsuit shows that the platform was aware of the problem by citing the death of other children as a result of the challenge: A 10-year-old child in Italy who died in January 2021, A 12-year-old child in Colorado (USA) who died in March 2021; A 14-year-old in Australia who died in June 2021; A 12-year-old in Oklahoma (USA) who died in July 2021; A 10-year-old in Pennsylvania (USA) who died in December 2021.

Nylah Anderson’s mother – the child killed in December 2021 in Pennsylvania – also sues the platform. According to the lawsuit, Nylah saw a video about the challenge on the “For You” page as a result of the TikTok algorithm.

“The TikTok defendants’ algorithm determined that the deadly blackout challenge was well suited and would likely interest 10-year-old Nylah Anderson, and she died as a result,” according to the lawsuit.

In response to this particular lawsuit, TikTok told the The Washington Post blocked the search for “blackout challenge” for users. With this, instead of content on the topic, users see a warning screen saying that “some online challenges can be dangerous, disturbing or even fabricated”.