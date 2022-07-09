TikTok will allow restriction of lives for people over 18 years old

With the current ease for children and young people to have access to technology, many applications need to ensure that this interaction is safe, especially when most of their audience is young people. This is the case with TikTok, which has already confirmed the arrival of a feature that promises to bring more security to those under 18.

The feature in question is the possibility of restricting some lives when they have as themes some subjects that are considered more serious and focused on the adult audience. This novelty has already been confirmed by the company and is already in the testing phase, so it may arrive for everyone soon.

Adults-only Lives on TikTok

The idea is that when someone is going to start a live that has a more adult subject as its theme, use the filter to prevent children and young people from having access to it and make things uncomfortable. For this they will be adding a new button called Mature Themes, or “mature themes”, in direct translation.

This button will appear in the lives settings and can be activated in these cases. It is worth remembering that the arrival of the feature is not an opening of the application to any type of content. Even Lives that have the button turned on will still need to respect the Community Guidelines, i.e. no nudity, sexual activity or violence.

The idea is not for users to show adult content in the app, but to prevent minors from having access to some conversations or content that targets more mature people.

This applies both to subjects such as relationships and life experiences that can be more delicate, as well as to those that can even be “boring” for young people, such as investment information, tips for the job market, among other things.

The app has already been criticized for its lack of security for young people. Here in Brazil, for example, there is already a lawsuit filed by the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) against the company, with the aim of investigating the protection it offers against content considered harmful.

In a note on the subject, the company revealed that “The safety of the TikTok community is our highest priority and we have robust policies, processes and technologies in place to help protect all users, particularly our youngest members.”

