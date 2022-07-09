TikTok’s “Blackout Challenge” May Have Killed At Least Seven Children

In a recent lawsuit filed against TikTok, alleging the death of two children who tried to fulfill the “blackout challenge”, another five fatal cases were also cited. All with children under the age of 15 as victims.

As a result, at least seven child deaths occurred in 2021 involving the challenge, according to the allegations. The app is being blamed directly, because of its algorithm (which ends up sending the deadly content to victims). The most recent lawsuit was brought by the parents of 8-year-old Lalani Walton and 9-year-old Arriani Arroyo.

The complaint points out that the challenge “encourages users to suffocate themselves on belts, purse strings or anything similar until they pass out.” In addition to the two 8- and 9-year-olds, the cases listed include two 10-year-olds (one in Italy and one in the US state of Pennsylvania), two 12-year-olds in the United States, and one 14-year-old. old from Australia. All alleged victims of the 2021 blackout challenge.

TikTok says challenge predates the app

The mother of the 10-year-old from Pennsylvania, Nylah Anderson, who is also suing TikTok, alleges that the app “pushed extremely and unacceptably dangerous challenges.” In response to this lawsuit, the company said it blocked searches for the challenge on its platform and that the disturbing practice “that people seem to learn about from sources other than TikTok” long predates the app.

In the most recent lawsuit, the families allege that the children weren’t looking for the challenge when they saw the videos, which appeared on the “For You” page — on TikTok’s main screen for victims. That is, the accusations are that the app determined that the contents “are appropriate and suitable for young children”.

Among the arguments, the lawsuit brings that, as TikTok announces and promotes some challenges, it has a duty to monitor such content. Whether they are posted or circulating on the platform, thus preventing proliferation.

