Ukrainian forces on Thursday flew the national flag on a recaptured Black Sea island as a symbol of defiance against Moscow, but Russian forces consolidated gains in eastern Ukraine and probed the defenses of potential new targets.

Moscow responded quickly to the flag-raising ceremony. He said one of his warplanes hit Serpent Island shortly afterwards and destroyed part of the Ukrainian detachment there.

The small island, located about 140 kilometers (km) south of the port city of Odessa, is strategically important as it protects shipping lanes. Russia abandoned it at the end of June, saying it was a gesture of goodwill – a victory for Ukraine that Kiev hopes will ease Moscow’s blockade of Ukrainian ports.

Footage released today by Ukraine’s Interior Ministry shows three Ukrainian soldiers raising the blue and yellow national flag on a piece of land on Serpent Island, next to the remains of a destroyed building.

“Glory to the Ukrainian soldiers,” the ministry said on Twitter.

Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, suggested the moment would be repeated across Ukraine in the coming months.

“The Ukrainian flag is on Serpent Island. In front of us are many other videos of Ukrainian cities, currently under temporary occupation,” he wrote on Telegram.

Russia’s missile attack on the island’s new residents caused significant damage to its pier, said Odessa regional administration spokesman Serhiy Bratchuk.

He added that two more Russian missiles hit and destroyed two grain warehouses in his region, containing 35 tons of grain.

In Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry said several Ukrainian troops landed on the island before dawn and took pictures with the flag.

“A Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft immediately launched a high-precision missile attack on Serpent Island, as a result of which part of the Ukrainian military personnel was destroyed,” said ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov.

Meanwhile, Russian forces in eastern Ukraine kept up pressure on Ukrainian troops trying to hold the line along the northern border of the Donetsk region in preparation for a wider offensive.

After taking the city of Lysychansk on Sunday and consolidating full control of Ukraine’s Luhansk region, Moscow has made it clear that it plans to capture parts of neighboring Donetsk that it has yet to conquer. Kiev still controls some major cities.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.