Understand if it is possible to bring cell phones and notebooks from abroad without paying import tax | Tourism and Travel

Those who travel abroad know that they will always have that friend who will ask to bring their fashionable cell phone, or will, on their own, take advantage of the journey to renew some equipment that can be more expensive here in Brazil, such as notebooks.

Overseas purchases: know when you need to pay tax and how to do it

But the bargain may end up having the tax charged when arriving on Brazilian soil. Understand when this happens.

In the case of cell phones, if the passenger is carrying only one device with him on his return to Brazil, the device is identified as for personal use and, therefore, there is no collection of taxes, informs the Internal Revenue Service.

This rule applies even if the cell phone was purchased abroad during the trip, as long as it is in use.

But, if there is more than one device, even if the second one has been used, it cannot be classified as personal useunless the phone originally taken on the trip is proven to be defective.

When there is no framework for personal use, the second device enter the quota systemwhich is a limit on purchases that can be brought to Brazil without paying tax, and must respect the following rules:

price within the maximum value of US$ 1,000 in the country or in the Free Shop;

be within the maximum quantity limit of the object.

When there is no way and payment of the tax is mandatory, the fee to be paid is 50% on top of the excess of R$ 1,000. In addition, the products must be declared. If the document is not issued, the rate number rises to 100%.

Is a laptop for personal use?

Unlike cell phones, notebook are not considered for personal use.even if it has only one device in the luggage, being taxable when outside the quota rule.

In case of business trips, so that the notebook can be transported free of charge, the traveler must carry a term of responsibility for the use of the equipment, or an equivalent document, issued before the date of travel abroad. If the equipment is of national origin, there is no need for documentation.

2 of 2 See examples of what to bring from abroad without paying a fee — Photo: Arte/g1 See examples of what to bring from abroad without paying a fee — Photo: Arte/g1

See how to get a passport

how to get a american visa

How to get a tourist visa for the USA

How to renew US visa

How to renew a US visa

Meet Global Entry, which accelerates entry into the US