Understand the Bitcoin phenomenon

Bitcoin has become a phenomenon in the world, by the way. To understand the magnitude of this crypto asset, just open a Google tab and search for “Bitcoin”. After that, without a doubt, numerous news about the digital currency will appear. As it became, in theory, significant in certain transactions, many doubts arose around how to declare cryptocurrencies in the Income Tax.

The reality is that it is extremely important to declare cryptoassets, according to the report on the website itself, “Declare information regarding cryptoassets to the IRS”. In addition, it is evident that the search for digital assets has been increasing dramatically for companies operating with this type of investment.

Thus, as the currency is currently on the agenda, it is very likely that debates about its regulation will arise this year due to the presidential elections. In 2018, the subject was even touched upon, but there was not so much relevance, taking into account the political scenario of the time.

Finally, the Bitcoin phenomenon is increasingly present in society. Doubts about the IR declaration regarding digital assets can be found on the website of the Federal Revenue, explaining step by step how to proceed to declare these assets. Cryptocurrencies will be a fundamental part of the future along with the paradigm shift in relation to the way we deal with money that, whether we like it or not, is increasingly abstract and no longer physical as it used to be.