US funeral home owner admits she sold dead body parts to use in research

A woman who worked at a nonprofit funeral home in the US city of Montrose, Colorado, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a charge of trading in the body parts of hundreds of dead people. According to the complaint, Megan Hess, 45, was delivering fake ashes to service users.

According to the US Department of Justice, Megan confessed to the practice between the years 2010 and 2018. The woman admitted that she stole the bodies or body parts of hundreds of victims and then sold entities that used the “materials ” for scientific, medical or educational purposes.

In testimony from the United States District Court in Grand Junction, Colorado, Megan stated that she has exceeded “the scope of consent” and that she has been striving “to make it right.” “I’m taking responsibility,” she added, according to The New York Times.

Each “piece” was sold for around US$1,000 (equivalent to R$5,200), according to the complaint. The families of the dead were unaware of the practice.

Megan and her mother, Shirley Koch, operated the Sunset Mesa Funeral Home. They were arrested in 2020. The duo also offered free cremations in exchange for donating a body.

The two, according to the complaint, sold body parts from people diagnosed with infectious diseases, including hepatitis B and C and AIDS.

A former funeral home employee accused, in testimony, that Megan earned more than US$40,000 (equivalent to R$211,400) selling gold teeth from deceased people.