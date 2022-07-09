It was in the fight, as it has been, but Vasco won again after two games. And he did it away from home, in a game against Criciúma, before fifth place. Raniel’s goal was the only 1-0 goal that extended Cruz-Maltino’s lead to the first team outside the G4, now Sport, to nine points. The next Vasco game is against Sampaio Correa, also away from home.

GOAL EARLY

In the first few minutes, Andrey crossed from the right and the ball hit Kadu’s hand. After consulting VAR, the referee awarded a penalty. At eight minutes, Raniel moved the goalkeeper to open the scoring. Already at 17, the cross-Maltina defense was silly and Arilson kicked. Thiago Rodrigues made a good save. The visiting team bothered Tigre again in the 24th minute, when Riquelme crossed and Andrey couldn’t give the best direction for the header. Two minutes later, it was again the left-back to create danger. The throw went to Raniel, who stopped on goalkeeper Gustavo. A minute later, Anderson Conceição’s header went wide again, but it proved Vasco’s good moment.

COMMANDING PRESSURE

In the final stretch of the first stage, Criciúma got more dangerous chances. Lucas kicked out, at 35; at 40′, Anderson Conceição pushed away badly and, on the rebound, Arilson kicked from outside the area. The ball deflected in the marking and Thiago managed to catch it. At 42, after a cross from the right, Caio Dantas slipped with his head. The Cruz-Maltino goalkeeper saved again.







Vasco beats Criciúma away from home and extends lead in G4 Photo: Daniel Ramalho

THERE AND HERE

The game restart took longer than it should. Leandro Vuaden realized that the reflectors needed to be turned on and it was only five minutes after the scheduled time that the ball rolled. And when that happened, the first dangerous move was by Vasco. Palacios launched Raniel, at three minutes, the forward got involved with the goalkeeper, but the offside was marked. Criciúma had a good opportunity in the 19th minute, in a strong kick by Arilson that crossed the crossbar. The new danger generated by Vasco was in the 26th, when Andrey hit the foot of goalkeeper Gustavo’s right post.

INEFFICIENT PRESSURE

The match sequence had a Vasco cooking the match, also making a lot of wax and a Criciúma with technical difficulties. Thus, the score was not changed further. In extra time, Tigre pressed, had two chances in the same play, but couldn’t get through Thiago Rodrigues. And Cruz-Maltino extended, in this way, the advantage for the fifth place.

DATASHEET

CRICIÚMA 0 X 1 VASCO

Date and time: 7/9/2022, at 4:30 pm

Place: Heriberto Hulse, Criciuma (SC)

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Assistants: Leirson Peng Martins (RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (FIFA-SP)

Present audience: 19,219 people

Income: BRL 668,480.00

Yellow Cards: Marcelo Hermes (CRI); Thiago Rodrigues, Andrey and Figueiredo (VAS)

Red Cards: There wasn’t.

goals: Raniel (8’/1st Q 0-1)

CRICIUM: Gustavo, Cristovam (Claudinho, Interval), Rodrigo, Kadu and Marcelo Hermes (Hélder, 42’/2nd); Léo Costa (Romulo, Intervalo) and Arison; Lucas Xavier (Lohan, 31’/2nd), Marquinhos Gabriel and Felipe Mateus (Renan Bressan, 31’/2nd); Caio Dantas – Technician: Claudio Tencati.

VASCO: Thiago Rodrigues, Léo Matos, Quintero, Anderson Conceição and Riquelme (Luiz Henrique, 27’/2ºT); Yuri Lara, Andrey (Zé Gabriel, 41’/2ºT) and Palacios (Matheus Barbosa, 16’/2ºT); Erick, Raniel (Getúlio, 16’/2ºT) and Figueiredo (Zé Santos, 16’/2ºT) – Technician: Mauritius Souza.