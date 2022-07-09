Vasco is welcomed by fans in Criciúma | vasco

Vasco arrived in Criciúma late this Friday afternoon. After landing in Florianópolis on Thursday night and training in the capital of Santa Catarina, the delegation headed to the location of this Saturday’s game, at 4:30 pm, against Criciúma, for the 17th round of Serie B.

Vasco arrives in Criciúma for the 17th round game

Upon arrival at the hotel where they will be staying, the cast was welcomed by some fans and stopped for photos and autographs. Thiago Rodrigues received the affection of the children, one of them even wore a Batman mask in allusion to the facial protection used by the goalkeeper in the games.

Coach Maurício Souza will have four absences for the match. In addition to Edimar and Gabriel Pec, suspended, Gabriel Dias and Nenê did not travel to Santa Catarina and remain outside the team. The right-back and midfielder are in the care of the Department of Health and Performance (DESP).

Who was also out of the list of related was the midfielder MT, who is in negotiation to be loaned to Goiás. The 21-year-old player was tested by Maurício Souza as a starter in Gabriel Pec’s spot, during training at CT Moacyr Barbosa. However, as the conversations with the Goiás team progressed, he was left out of the relationship.

Bruno Nazário became a last-minute drop. The midfielder even traveled to Santa Catarina, but the club reported this Friday that the player has advanced conversations to defend a Serie A team and would no longer be available to face Criciúma.

Despite the absences, coach Maurício Souza believes that Vasco will be able to play a good game in Criciúma. The team tries to recover after an away defeat and a home draw.

– We have a team, a squad, that can handle these absences. We believe that we will have a good game. We have to value who is here. They are capable players and they are ready for this challenge. We want to go home with the three points – said Maurício to Vasco’s website.

The novelty in the list of related is striker Zé Santos, who played in just two games in Serie B, entering the second half. The reading is that he needs more opportunities, and Maurício Souza intends to give more minutes to the player.

In a good moment, Criciúma is in fifth place with 23 points, eight less than Vasco. The Santa Catarina team comes from two wins and a draw in Série B.

See related to Criciúma x Vasco:

