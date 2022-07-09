Verstappen mocks Hamilton after comparison with Leclerc | formula 1

– I think it’s great that, at 37, at some point you understand how to reach an apex (apex of curve). He’s learning, so that’s positive. It’s also good for younger drivers to know that you’re still learning at 37 – said Verstappen at the Austrian GP press conference on Thursday.

Max Verstappen RBR Formula 1 GP Austria Hamilton

– You can clearly see in the images what was different from last year. I think Charles (Leclerc) gave him less space than I did last year, so that says it all. And in the end, it was (Hamilton) who was punished last year, so it makes no sense to talk about that either – concluded the Dutchman from RBR.

In the race at Silverstone – Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz’s first victory – Hamilton had a racing situation with Leclerc very similar to the one he had with Verstappen in the 2021 edition of the race, which ended in a crash.

— Charles did an excellent job, what an incredible battle. He is a very sensitive pilot. It was clearly very different from what I experienced here last year, at Copse, for example. – said the seven-time champion, remembering the episode with the RBR rival.

In the fight for the 2021 championship title, Verstappen and Hamilton sparked great races and thrilling overtaking. One of them, or at least one attempt, took place at the Silverstone Circuit.

At the time, the two drivers shared the Copse corner on the first lap of the race, when Lewis touched Max and the Dutchman lost control. He crashed straight into the barrier and abandoned the race.

Hamilton took the 10s penalty, the biggest apart from disqualification, but nonetheless recovered and won the home race for the eighth time.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his fourth victory in the 2021 championship and his 99th in his career, at the British GP

The pair also collided at Monza, as well as having disagreements in Brazil and Saudi Arabia before the final race in Abu Dhabi. At Yas Marina, Verstappen got the better of him and won his first title by overtaking the seven-time champion on the controversial last lap.

