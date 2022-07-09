Vidal goes to Milan to define change and termination; Flamengo awaits you at the beginning of the week | Flamengo

According to Flamengo’s reinforcement of the mid-year window, Vidal leaves for Milan this Saturday to settle the last details of his definitive move from Italy to Rio de Janeiro. The trip to Italy is also for the Chilean to terminate his contract with Internazionale – the current contract is valid until June 30, 2023.
The player’s expectation is to deal with all pending matters until the beginning of the week, as he returns to Rio next Tuesday. Flamengo hopes to have him training at Ninho do Urubu no later than Wednesday.
As he did against Tolima, Vidal should reinforce the red-black crowd against Atlético-MG, on Wednesday, at 21:30, at Maracanã. The duel is the second between the clubs for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.
Passos de Vidal in Rio since Wednesday
In Rio since Wednesday, Vidal was at Maracanã on the same day to watch the 7-1 rout over Tolima and underwent examinations under the supervision of doctor Marcelo Soares on Thursday.
After the presentation of Everton Cebolinha, on Thursday, Marcos Braz said that Flamengo plans the debuts of Vidal and Cebolinha himself for the match against Juventude, on the 20th, at Mané Garrincha.
This Friday, the Chilean went to Grumari beach, one of the most sought after in the West Zone of Rio. Once again, he had the company of Argentine businessman Fernando Felicevich, cousin Yito and friends.
Vidal posted images of himself drinking coconut water alongside friends and a tray full of lobsters.
In the evening, again with Yito, he posted videos working out at the hotel’s gym, something he had already done on Thursday.
Arturo Vidal, whose official announcement will take place early next week, will sign a contract with Flamengo valid for 18 months.
