Video: Protesters who invaded Sri Lanka’s presidency use the swimming pool of the official residence | World

A part of the protesters who invaded the Sri Lankan presidential residence this Saturday (9) jumped into the property’s swimming pool.

Thousands of people invaded the official residence.

Sri Lankan prime minister offers to resign after protesters storm official presidential residence

Video: Protesters storm presidential residence in Sri Lanka

Soldiers and police were unable to contain the crowd of protesters demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Some of the protesters who only stood by the pool applauded those who swam.

People circulated around the residence’s grounds and there were few security guards in sight.

Rajapaksa left the official residence on Friday (July 8) as a security measure ahead of the planned demonstration over the weekend, two Defense Ministry sources said.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is willing to step down to pave the way for an all-party government, his office said in a statement on Saturday.

The country of 22 million is facing a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, plunging it into the worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.