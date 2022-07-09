VIDEO: Space junk collected four months after falling in Paraná | Campos Gerais and South

Share on WhatsApp

The piece of metal fell from the sky in March, in a rural location in São Mateus do Sul, in central Paraná. At the time, the material was found by chance by the owner of the property.

Both AEB and the company hired for the removal did not confirm which international company is responsible for the artifact.however, experts consulted by the g1 believe that the Space junk is a piece of Space X’s Falcon 9 rocket. Read more below.

O destination of the part was not informed.

According to Raul Horie Arakaki, AEB technician, the piece, which is about 4 meters long, was removed smoothly. In the process, it was necessary to lift it by a rope to, later, place it in a truck belonging to a waste treatment company in Curitiba.

“It was removed this morning together with the city hall, with the owner of the land, and from now on the piece is under the responsibility of the company. So the AEB and the government no longer have any responsibility,” Arakaki explained.

To the owners of the property, AEB left medals for their contribution to the work.

The piece was found on March 16 by the couple Joseane Maria Franco Portes and João Ricardo Pacheco. No one was injured in the fall.

At the time, both reported that, a week before finding the piece on the property, they heard a loud noise during the night. In the region where the piece of metal fell, tree branches were broken.

Shortly after the piece was found, the AEB sent a technician to the site to carry out the analysis of the artifact. In June, the agency confirmed the piece was space junk and said he had contacted the company responsible for the item, as determined by an international treaty.

At the time, the agency did not confirm which company the object belonged to.

a group of Researchers from the Brazilian Meteor Monitoring Network (Bramon) said they believe the piece belongs to the Falcon 9 rocket.by billionaire Elon Musk.

They believe the object is the nozzle of one of the rocket’s second stage engines.

Falcon 9 was launched in 2015, but ran out of enough fuel to return to Earth after completing his mission and ended up staying in space.

As published by the institute, the location of the city of São Mateus do Sul, where the object was found, is “practically below the trajectory of the re-entry” of the rocket that was observed before the fall of the piece.

Identification of the country of origin

According to the Brazilian Space Agency, the United Nations (UN) has a record of all space objects. In Brazil, this registration is under the responsibility of the AEB.

In addition, a 1973 decree enacted the Agreement on the Rescue of Astronauts and the Return of Astronauts and Objects Launched into Outer Space.

In one of the articles, it is determined that in case of identification of a space artifact that has returned to Earth in Brazilian territory, it must be returned to the country responsible for the launch.

