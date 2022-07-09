VIDEO: Strong turbulence scares passengers of flight in mountainous region of Argentina | World

Argentine DJ Nico Vallorani recorded a dramatic scene of turmoil on a flight bound for Ushuaia, Argentina. In the recordings, it is possible to hear other passengers screaming at the same time as the plane rocks in the mountainous scenery of the southernmost region of Latin America. (See video above)

The flight took place on June 12 and the recording was posted by the DJ on his social networks. On TikTok, the video has over 6.6 million views. In the post, Vallorani jokes about the situation, saying at the beginning: “the trip to Ushuaia was quiet until…”, adding the images of the turmoil.

Despite the frightening situation, there are no reports of injuries.

Turbulence is usually light and short and planes are prepared for this type of situation. They occur due to air movement: warm (lighter) air masses rise, while cold (heavier) air masses fall. This displacement produces wind currents and, depending on the speed at which this occurs, the heat and atmospheric pressure, can make the plane rock.

Nico Vallorani is a popular DJ from Argentina. His YouTube channel has more than 780,000 subscribers and his most viewed video on this platform has 29 million views.

1 of 2 Nico Vallorani is a popular DJ and Youtuber from Argentina — Photo: Nico Vallorani/Personal Archive Nico Vallorani is a popular DJ and Youtuber from Argentina — Photo: Nico Vallorani/Personal file