War in Ukraine has not ‘started in earnest’, says Putin

In a speech, the president criticized the West and said that “a tragedy for the Ukrainian people” is approaching.

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putinsaid in a speech held this Thursday (7.Jul.2022) that the invasion of Ukraine has not yet “started seriously”.

The leader also made threats to the West. After accusing countries allied with the USA after attacking Moscow decades ago, the president said that if they dared to enter the battlefield with Russia, it would have great consequences for Ukraine. The information is from the news agency Reuters.

According to Putin, everything points to an intensification of war between the two countries. “We hear many times that the West wants to fight us to the last Ukrainian. This is a tragedy for the Ukrainian people, but it seems that everything is heading towards this.”said.

In addition, the Russian said that he has not abandoned possible peace proposals, but that, as conflicts intensify, the more difficult it will be to reach an agreement.

About the sanctions imposed on Russia, the president said that they did not affect the country “at the expected level”.

Since the beginning of the war, Western countries have sought to boycott the Russian economy through sanctions. American giants like Netflix and McDonalds closed services in the country, for example. On June 27, the G7 announced a new package of sanctions against the Russian government.