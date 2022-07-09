Warner Releases First Image of Ryan Gosling as Ken from Barbie

Warner Bros. released, this Wednesday (15/6), the first image of Ryan Gosling as the character Ken from the movie Barbie. Alongside Margot Robbie, the actor will be a protagonist in the production that is scheduled for release in July 2023.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, who also signs the script alongside Noah Baumbach, the feature film began production earlier this year in London.

“People often hear Barbie and think, ‘I know where this movie is going,’” says Robbie in a recent interview with Vogue. “And then they find out that Greta Gerwig is going to write and direct it, and they understand that maybe not. [saibam]”, adds the actress.

