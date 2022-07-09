Wendel agents impose condition to say ‘yes’ to Flamengo in a deal that heats up backstage

Club is very active in the market aiming at signings of weight for the sequence of the season

O Flamengo is active on the ball market, aiming to complete the squad even before the transfer window opens, which opens on July 18. In addition to Vidalwho was recently hired and Everton Cebolinha, who is training at Ninho do Urubu, the Club wants more.

According to information from GOAL, the board wants to buy Wallace and is confident of an agreement with Udinese. Meanwhile, he wants Wendel on loan and tries to convince the player to exercise the FIFA clause with Zenit.

According to information from Coluna do Fla, the board already has in hand the counter-proposal made by Wendel’s businessmen, received last Thursday (7th). Now, the strong man of red-black football, Marcos Braz, will analyze and answer it.

The information shows that Rubro-Negro was authorized to make negotiations with Zenit. Thus, the Russian club made some demands, which change the terms of the negotiations. The board is confident of getting both Wallace and Wendel to be hired.