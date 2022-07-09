West asks Russia to unblock Ukrainian ports

Putin said on Thursday (July 7) that the war in Ukraine has not yet “started in earnest”

Western authorities are trying to convince Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukrainian ports on Friday (8.Jul.2022). The blockade prevents Ukraine from exporting its grain to the world, intensifying the global food crisis.

The countries’ concerns were discussed during the G20 meeting, which takes place this Friday (8.Jul.2022) in Indonesia. The information was released by the agency Reuters.

According to Russia, the West has provoked an economic war by trying to isolate Moscow with economic sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. The blockade of ports is one of the factors for the increase in the price of food around the world, as it prevents tons of grain from Ukraine from reaching world markets.

Russian Chancellor Sergei Lavrov left the meeting with G20 diplomats this Friday (8.Jul.2022), stating that “there is nothing to talk about with the West”. According to him, the West does not want negotiations to end the war.

Concerning the global food crisis, the Russian chancellor said that grains blocked in Ukrainian ports do not correspond to “1% of global production”. However, Lavrov attributed the grain and energy crises to “results of an adventurous, ill-conceived, and political error of the West”.

Despite this, Lavrov said that Russia and Turkey “are ready to guarantee” the supply of food to countries that buy Russian products.

Ukraine’s exports have been interrupted since the Russian invasion because of the blockade of ports on the Black Sea. The 2 countries account for almost 1/3 of the global wheat supply. The Russians are still important fertilizer exporters. Ukrainians, corn and sunflower oil.

On June 8, Russia demanded that Western sanctions against Moscow must be lifted in order for the country to resume exporting its grain.

In a report released in June, the OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) said that the disruption of wheat exports from Russia and Ukraine could lead to severe food shortages in many developing economies.

WAR IS IN THE BEGINNING

In a speech on Thursday (July 7), Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the so-called “special military operation” it’s still at the beginning.

According to Putin, everything points to an intensification of the war between the two countries. “We hear many times that the West wants to fight us to the last Ukrainian. This is a tragedy for the Ukrainian people, but it seems that everything is heading towards this.”said.

In addition, the Russian said that he has not abandoned possible peace proposals, but that, as conflicts intensify, it will be more difficult to reach an agreement.

Last Sunday (3.Jul.2022), the Russian Defense Ministry announced the takeover of the Luhansk region after capturing the city of Lysychansk.

The conquest of the region put the Donetsk authorities on alert for an escalating Russian offensive. On Tuesday (5.Jul), the mayor of Sloviansk, Vadim Lyach, reported bombings “huge” in the city center.

The conquest of eastern Ukraine is considered strategic for Russia. In addition to having an outlet to the Black Sea, it gives access to the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014.