WhatsApp considers increasing the time to delete messages

The possibility of deleting the message for everyone was a revolution in Whatsapp, as it allows more security in the use of the application. However, currently the time to delete messages on whatsapp is understood to be too short. Thus, the user must be quick to notice a possible error and delete what he has typed.

However, after many requests, Meta is already considering increasing this limit.

Read more: Meta will introduce paid version of WhatsApp; know the benefits.

What is the time limit for deleting the message?

Currently, the time limit for deleting the message on WhatsApp is one hour, eight minutes and sixteen seconds. For many, this time is short and, consequently, insufficient to review problems and typos. In a way, the platform considers this time to be accurate, since the purpose of the messenger is to send messages quickly.

However, we all know that WhatsApp is no longer just any social network. In fact, it is the work tool of millions of people around the world and even the official communication channel for many companies.

In this sense, increasing the time to delete messages would be very useful, and a guarantee of smooth use. Apparently, Meta, the company that owns WhatsApp, heard the request of many people and is already considering a change.

When will the change take place?

The information that Meta wants to increase the time to delete messages is from WABetaInfo. This site specializes in sharing news about messenger updates and has already predicted various services that the app has gained over time. Thus, the portal has already announced that the increase is being considered, and that the change would occur soon, but does not inform any specific date.

On the other hand, they released a very interesting information regarding the supposed new timeout. According to the site, users would now have approximately two days and twelve hours to delete messages. Can you imagine how much easier this would make your life? So, let’s keep waiting!